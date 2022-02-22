Aubameyang Reveals Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta's Message Prior To Barcelona Move

Veteran footballer Pierre Emerick Aubameyang recently revealed that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta did reach out to him before he completed his Barcelona move on transfer deadline day.

The former Gunners captain exited the club a month after being dropped from the squad entirely owing to a disciplinary issue. The 32-year old spent three and a half seasons at the Emirates Stadium, a period when he scored 92 goals in 163 games.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang reveals Mikel Arteta's message

In a conversation with Mundo Deportivo, Mikel Arteta said, "Yes, Arteta wished me luck at Barca." The Gabonese striker went on to add how the tactics Xavi is implementing at Barcelona is similar to what Mikel Arteta is using at Arsenal. "Some of the things we did with Arteta are similar," added Aubameyang.

However, the 32-year old still believes that he has to get used to the new system, stating his desire to learn. "I still have to get used to it but I am eager to learn. When I see how the boys play I want to do the same," added the Gabonese striker. Aubameyang was extremely impressive in his last game against Valencia as he scored a hattrick.

Mr Hat Trick talks about Barça's 4-1 win at Valencia@Auba pic.twitter.com/wgzMptdyS0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 21, 2022

The former Arsenal captain also spoke about his desire to win the UEFA Europa League with Barcelona after the Catalan giants failed to progress to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League earlier this season. Xavi's side will need a positive result against Napoli if they are to progress to the Round of 16 of the UEL, having had a 1-1 draw against them a week ago.

Speaking about his desire to lift the UEL with Barcelona, Aubameyang added, "We are going to give everything and personally, I am going to continue working as I have done since I arrived. I want to win games and I want to win this Europa League, so if we want to win it, we have to win this game. Another hat-trick? I don't know (laughs), but if we win it's the most important thing."

With Aubameyang already having it the ground running for his new club, he could be a fantastic signing for Barcelona considering their struggles this season.

Image: AP