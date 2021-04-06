Aubameyang The Next Ozil? Concerns Raised Over Arsenal Captain's 'Lazy' Performance

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been on the receiving end of some hardcore criticism with the Gabon star often accused of not being a ‘team player.' The 31-year-old striker is now being deemed to share a similar career route like former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil after the Gunners suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss to Liverpool in their latest Premier League outing.

Aubameyang has been far from his best as the Gunners skipper has failed to play his best football in recent times. The Gabonese star has found the back of the net only once in his last six matches and has failed to impress fans in his last few outings.

During the Arsenal vs Liverpool match last week, the Gunners’ captain was often spotted spending most of his time in the team's own half and positioning himself in the same areas as Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney. Despite Mikel Arteta taking all the blame for setting the team up in the wrong way, the Gabonese star's performances cannot be discounted on the team structure as the star forward did not have a single shot on goal against Liverpool.

ðŸ’¬ "Firstly I apologise to our supporters for the display... For the club we represent, it's not acceptable."



The boss reflects on #ARSLIV ðŸŽ™ pic.twitter.com/p4HsrdPoyP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2021

Jamie Carragher reasons comparing Aubameyang to Mesut Ozil

Jamie Carragher blasted a verbal attack on the Arsenal forward with the former Liverpool defender going as far as to mention that Arsenal might be regretting handing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new contract. Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher has drawn similarities between Aubameyang and Ozil suggesting that the Gabonese star could end up going the same way as the German footballer.

Jamie Carragher spoke about how Mikel Arteta and Arsenal might be worried about having yet another Mesut Ozil situation. He explained that the Gunners have given the striker a lucrative contract as Aubameyang salary is rumoured to be around £300,000 or £350,000-a-week after which he has failed to live up to the expectations. The English international added how the Gunners captain is nowhere near good right now, considering how good a player he is and also what Arsenal have invested in him.

The former Liverpool defender also shared his opinion on Aubameyang's performances this season by calling them lazy. He elaborated by adding how the Gabonese star is definitely a player who doesn't bring anything to this team if he doesn't score a goal which is a big problem for the North London outfit.

In other Arsenal news, the Gunners find themselves struggling to be in the top half of the Premier League table. Currently positioned 10th in PL standings, the North London outfit has failed to win their last two PL matches as they played out a six-goal thriller against West Ham which ended in a 3-3 draw before their recent loss to Liverpool.

They are now scheduled to resume their hunt for European glory as they lock horns with Slavia Prague in their Europa League quarter-finals. With a tough run of fixtures against Everton and Chelsea awaiting Mikel Arteta's side, the Gunners will be hoping to get the best of their star forward and have the club captain Aubameyang firing on all cylinders as soon as possible.