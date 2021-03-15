Aubameyang To Be Fined For Tardiness After being Benched By Arteta for Spurs Clash

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to be fined for reporting late to the Arsenal squad ahead of the crunch North London derby on Sunday. The Gabonese forward was punished immediately by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who made the bold call to drop Aubameyang for the game against Tottenham. The Gunners eventually recorded a comeback win in the derby to hand Spurs another setback to their top-four hopes.

Why was Aubameyang benched for clash vs Tottenham? Was Aubameyang fined for being late?

In his pre-game interview ahead of hosting Tottenham, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta explained that his decision to drop Aubameyang was down to the striker's disciplinary issues. Aubameyang played in the Gunners' 3-1 Europa League victory over Olympiacos in Greece on Thursday and was widely expected to lead the line in the North London Derby at The Emirates on Sunday. However, as the team news was announced, Aubameyang was named on the bench with Alexandre Lacazette starting in his place.

"He (Aubameyang) was going to start the game but we had a disciplinary issue. We have drawn the line and we move on. He's on the bench," said Arteta. Aubameyang scored nine goals in his previous 12 games but was an unused substitute in the game against Spurs. When asked for more information about Aubemeyang's absence, Arteta opted not to elaborate, saying the matter would be dealt with internally.

However, reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Aubameyang is set to be fined for reporting late to the Arsenal squad. Aubameyang was also disciplined earlier in the season for missing a COVID-19 test before a European trip. In February he was “reminded of his responsibilities” by the club for breaching COVID-19 regulations to get a tattoo.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Gunners claim all three points in NLD

A goal from Martin Odegaard and an Alexandre Lacazette penalty helped Arsenal come from behind to defeat 10-men Tottenham 2-1 in a dramatic north London derby at the Emirates on Sunday. Spurs had taken the lead through substitute Erik Lamela's sublime rabona goal in the first half but went from hero to villain after being sent off in the second period for receiving two yellow cards. Harry Kane thought he had equalised for Spurs late in the game but the Englishman's goal was ruled offside.

Arsenal's victory kept them in 10th on the Premier League standings. However, Spurs are now in seventh place, six points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth spot. Jose Mourinho's side will now face Aston Villa in the league on Sunday night.



Image Credits - Aubameyang Instagram