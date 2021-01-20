Augsburg Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Matchday 17 of the ongoing Bundesliga season brings us a Bavarian derby as Augsburg take on Bayern Munich in their next Bundesliga clash. The fixture is set to be played at the WWK Arena on Thursday, January 21, with kick-off at 1:00 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Augsburg vs Bayern live stream and other details.

Looking for three points from our neighbours 👀🏡



🔴⚪ MATCHDAY 🔴⚪#FCAFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/EPqdQBp7PV — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 20, 2021

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the table as Matchday 17's visitors have registered 11 wins from 16 matches acquiring 36 league points. They extended their lead at the top of the table following a narrow 2-1 win against SC Freiburg on Sunday. With other title contenders, RB Leipzig, Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen all dropping points, the Bavarians now hold a four-point lead in the Bundesliga standings. Head coach Hansi Flick will see the midweek Bundesliga clash as an opportunity to further increase their lead and establish their authority in Germany’s top-flight football.

FC Augsburg walk into the match following two back to back defeats in the Bundesliga. After starting off the new year with a 1-0 win against Koln, the hosts of this match received a heavy thrashing from VfB Stuttgart with the game ending in a 1-4 defeat. Their last outing saw Heiko Herrlich's men suffer yet another setback as they lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen. Currently, the hosts are slotted 12th on the table after earning 19 points from 16 games.

Augsburg vs Bayern team news

Augsburg will have to make do without Jan Morávek and Fredrik Jensen as the duo has resumed training but will likely be rested for this match. Iago is likely to be with the team and could get some minutes off the bench while Raphael Framberger remains unavailable due to injury. Bayern Munich on the other hand will be without the services of Malik Tillman and Tanguy Nianzou. Apart from them, Hansi Flick has a fully fit squad with no latest injury concerns.

How to watch Bundesliga live in India?

The Augsburg vs Bayern 2020-21 game will not be telecasted anywhere in India. However, fans can catch the Augsburg vs Bayern live stream on the FanCode App. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the Bundesliga social media pages for real-time updates.

Augsburg vs Bayern prediction

Bayern Munich have scored the most amount of goals in the ongoing Bundesliga campaign as they have found the back of the net a whopping 48 times. Bayern's star striker Robert Lewandowski is one of the main reasons for Bayern's firepower up front with the Polish international having netted 21 goals to his name already in the ongoing 20/21 campaign. Bayern Munich’s attacking threat up front makes them a strong favourite to win the match as we predict a comprehensive win for them in this game.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 0-3 Bayern Munich