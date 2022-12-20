Aurelien Tchouameni Breaks Silence On Crucial Penalty Miss In World Cup Final Vs Argentina

French footballer Aurelien Tchouameni took to his official Twitter handle and revealed his thoughts on missing the penalty shot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final. Tchouameni missed the all-important penalty shot during France's third attempt in the shootout. This was the second penalty missed by France, as it led to France losing the shootout by 4-2.

Meanwhile, reacting to missing the penalty, the youngster apologized about it. "It will take time to digest the bitterness and frustration. We tried everything. I took my responsibilities, it didn't work and I am the first to be sorry, " the 22-year-old Frenchman said.

Aurelien Tchouameni's performance for France in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Tchouameni was one of the most promising French youngsters in the tournament, who also contributed with a goal. The footballer scored the opening goal for the defending champions against England in the quarterfinals, as they went on to claim a 2-1 win to advance into the semis.

However, he failed to find the back of the net in the summit clash against Lionel Messi-led Argentina. He further failed to net during the shootout and added to the team's misery. France went on to lose the penalty shootout by 4-2 and ended their dreams of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend the title.

'I’m optimistic about the future': France boss Didier Deschamps

France was one of the top favoritess to lift the World Cup trophy, as they had a young and strong squad with good amount of winning experience. Under the guidance of the manager Didier Deschamps, France reached two World Cup finals, including Qatar 2022, a quarterfinal, a European Championship final and a UEFA Nations League title. Here’s what Deschamps said about the French squad after losing the summit clash to Argentina.

“I’m optimistic about the future. A lot of players have played in many of those tournaments and have got experience,” Deschamps said as reported by the Associated Press. It is pertinent to mention that only four out of the 26 players in France’s squad have turned 30. It could be the last World Cup for 36-year-old Olivier Giroud who took responsibility as the central striker in the absence of Karim Benzema and ended up breaking Thierry Henry’s all-time scoring record for France.