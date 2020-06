AUS Vs ALT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Austrian Bundesliga Live

Austria Wien will play Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, June 9. Here is the AUS vs ALT Dream11 prediction, AUS vs ALT Dream11 team news, AUS vs ALT Dream11 top picks, AUS vs ALT Dream11 schedule, AUS vs ALT Dream11 preview and other details of the match.

AUS vs ALT Dream11 prediction: AUS vs ALT Dream11 schedule

Venue: Generali Arena

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 11 pm IST

AUS vs ALT Dream11 prediction: AUS vs ALT Dream11 preview

Austria Wien are placed first on the Austrian Bundesliga relegation round points table. They have won six games in 24 fixtures this season while losing seven games and drawing once. Austria Wien defeated Flyeralarm Admira 1-0 in their previous game. Altach are placed second on the relegation table with seven victories, 12 defeats and five draws this season. Altach's last game, which was against Mattersburg, ended in a 1-1 draw.

AUS vs ALT Dream11 prediction: AUS vs ALT Dream11 team news (Full squads)

Austria Wien: Mirko Kos, Patrick Pentz, Ivan Lucic, Stephan Zwierschitz, Christoph Martschinko, Caner Cavlan, Maudo Jarjue, Johannes Handl, Alexandar Borkovic, Christian Schoissengeyr, Michael Madl, Andreas Poulsen, Erik Palmer-Brown, Florian Klein, Patrick Wimmer, Dominik Prokop, Alexander Grunwald, Benedikt Pichler, Niels Hahn, Vesel Demaku, Thomas Ebner, James Jeggo, Maximilian Sax, Manprit Sarkaria, Dominik Fitz, Csaba Mester, Bright Edomwonyi, Christoph Monschein

Altach: Martin Kobras, Benjamin Ozegovic, Jakob Odehnal, Reuf Durakovic, Benjamin Ozegovic, Jakob Odehnal, Reuf Durakovic, Berkay Dabanli, Philipp Schmiedl, Jan Zwischenbrugger, Emir Karic, Leo Mätzler, Anderson, Manuel Thurnwald, Samuel Oum Gouet, Philipp Netzer, Christian Gebauer, Sidney Sam, Marco Meilinger, Lars Nussbaumer, Alain Wiss, Emanuel Schreiner, Florian Jamnig, Johannes Tartarotti, Aljaz Casar, Daniel Nussbaumer, Frantz Pangop, Manfred Fischer, Matthias Maak, Ousmane Diakite, Ogulcan Bekar, Julio Villalba

AUS vs ALT Dream11 prediction: AUS vs ALT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Patrick Pentz

Defenders: Stephan Zwierschitz, Maudo Jarjue, Emir Karic, Manuel Thurnwald

Midfielders: Emanuel Schreiner, Sidney Sam, Benedikt Pichler, Daniel Nussbaumer

Forwards: Christoph Monschein, Csaba Mester

AUS vs ALT Dream11 prediction: AUS vs ALT Dream11 top picks

Captain: Emanuel Schreiner

Vice-captain: Csaba Mester

AUS vs ALT Dream11 prediction

Austria Wien are the favourites in the game.

Note: The AUS vs ALT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The AUS vs ALT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image credit: Austria Wien Instagram

