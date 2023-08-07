Last Updated:

Australia Vs Denmark, Women's World Cup Highlights: AUS Beat DEN 2-0, Move To QFs

The Round of 16 match of the Women's World Cup 2023 knockout stage between Australia Women and Denmark Women will take place on Monday. With six points, Australia won Group B, while Denmark came in second place behind England in Group D. Here you can find the Australia vs Denmark live score. Find all the latest updates and scores of the Australia vs Denmark match on republicworld.com.

Australia vs Denmark Live Score

17:58 IST, August 7th 2023
Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: AUS win 2-0

Australia defeated Demark 2-0 in their Round of 16 match of the Women's World Cup 2023. Australia have qualified for the quarterfinals. 

17:37 IST, August 7th 2023
Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: AUS lead 2-0

Hayley Raso scored the second goal for Australia, taking the scoreline to 2-0. 

16:59 IST, August 7th 2023
Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: AUS led 1-0 at halftime

The Australian team went into the halftime with a 1-0 lead against Denmark. 

16:33 IST, August 7th 2023
Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: Foord scores a goal for AUS

Caitilin Foord has scored the opening goal for Australia in the 29th minute. 

16:07 IST, August 7th 2023
Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: Australia in dominating position

The home side is very keen to seal a quarterfinal berth in the Women's World Cup. Australia on the attack. AUS 0-0 DEN

16:01 IST, August 7th 2023
Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: Match starts

The Round of 16 Women's World Cup match between Australia and Denmark has started in Sydney. 

15:03 IST, August 7th 2023
Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: How to watch?

The live broadcast of the Australia vs Denmark FIFA Women's World Cup match will available on DD Sports TV channel in India. The live streaming will be shown on FanCode app.  

15:03 IST, August 7th 2023
Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: When and where to watch?

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Australia and Denmark will kick off on Monday at 4:00 PM IST at Stadium Australia.

14:58 IST, August 7th 2023
Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: Head-to-head

Denmark have an upper hand when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams. They have played four matches, where Denmark won thrice and Australia once.  

14:47 IST, August 7th 2023
Australia vs Denmark Live Updates: Predicted lineups

Australia's predicted starting lineup: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Van Egmond, Fowler

Denmark's predicted starting lineup: Christensen; Sevecke, Pedersen, Boye, Veje; Hasbo, Holmgaard, Kuhl; Thomsen, Madsen, Harder

