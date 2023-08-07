Australia Vs Denmark, Women's World Cup Highlights: AUS Beat DEN 2-0, Move To QFs

Quick links:
(Image: AP)
Australia defeated Demark 2-0 in their Round of 16 match of the Women's World Cup 2023. Australia have qualified for the quarterfinals.
Hayley Raso scored the second goal for Australia, taking the scoreline to 2-0.
The Australian team went into the halftime with a 1-0 lead against Denmark.
Caitilin Foord has scored the opening goal for Australia in the 29th minute.
The home side is very keen to seal a quarterfinal berth in the Women's World Cup. Australia on the attack. AUS 0-0 DEN
The Round of 16 Women's World Cup match between Australia and Denmark has started in Sydney.
The live broadcast of the Australia vs Denmark FIFA Women's World Cup match will available on DD Sports TV channel in India. The live streaming will be shown on FanCode app.
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Australia and Denmark will kick off on Monday at 4:00 PM IST at Stadium Australia.
Denmark have an upper hand when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams. They have played four matches, where Denmark won thrice and Australia once.
Australia's predicted starting lineup: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Van Egmond, Fowler
Denmark's predicted starting lineup: Christensen; Sevecke, Pedersen, Boye, Veje; Hasbo, Holmgaard, Kuhl; Thomsen, Madsen, Harder