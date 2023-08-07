Australia Vs Denmark Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US

Quick links:
Australian football team in action in the Women's World Cup 2023; (Image: AP)
Australia will be looking to beat Denmark in the Round of 16 clash of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The winner of the match will take its place in the quarterfinals of the prestigious competition. The Australian team has a home advantage as the competition is held in the country along with New Zealand. Denmark, on the other hand, has been unpredictable in the competition so far.
Here is everything you need to know about Australia vs Denmark match in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023:
Australia vs Denmark at the FIFA Women's World Cup match will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Monday, August 7, 2023.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match between Australia and Denmark is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM IST in India.
Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Women's World Cup match between Australia vs Denmark on the FanCode app. The live broadcast of the game will be available on DD Sports.
ITV will broadcast Australia vs Denmark Women's World Cup Round of 16 match for football fans in the United Kingdom. The live streaming will be available on ITVX live feed. The match is slated to begin at 11:30 AM BST in the UK.
Football lovers in the United States can watch Australia vs Denmark Women's World Cup Round of 16 match on FS1 Telemundo (Spanish). Telemundo Deportes, Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes (Spanish) will conduct the live streaming. The match will begin at USA: 6:30 AM EDT in the US.
Australia's predicted starting lineup: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Van Egmond, Fowler
Denmark's predicted starting lineup: Christensen; Sevecke, Pedersen, Boye, Veje; Hasbo, Holmgaard, Kuhl; Thomsen, Madsen, Harder