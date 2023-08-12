Last Updated:

Australia Vs France FIFA Women's World Cup Highlights: Australia Through To The Semi Final

Australia vs France football live today: Today in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Australia will take on France in the quarterfinal of the tournament. Both the teams are equal contenders for the semi-final spot. Thus, an intriguing game is expected. To get Australia vs France LIVE Women’s World Cup updates stay with republicworld.com. Know FIFA World Cup live score instantly.

Prateek Arya
Australia vs France Live Score Updates FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 today match

Australia will take on France in Quarterfinal of FIFA Women's World Cup (Image: AP)

15:32 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Australia through to the semi final

Australia beat France on Penlties (7-6).

15:23 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: No separating between the two

4-4 after 6 penalties.

15:18 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Still all square

3-3 after 4 peanlties each.

15:17 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Sam Kerr scores

It is 2-2 after 3 penalties each.

15:15 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: It is all square

1-1 after two penalties each

15:14 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: 1-1

France gets off the mark

15:14 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Aus take lead

France- Miss

Australia- Goal

15:06 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: We are going into penalties

The final resolution is here. Let;s see who goes through to the semi final.

14:52 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: 10 minutes remaining

We are just 10 minutes away from full time and potential penalty kicks.

14:43 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: End of first half of Extra time

It is still 0-0 after first half of Extra Time.

14:25 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: End of regulation time

No goal in the regulation period, hence game moves to Extra Time.

14:18 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: The game is heading towards extra time

Precarious minutes are ahead, a team could score and it could become the ultimate winner.

14:03 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Last 15 minutes left

Last quarter of the regulation time left. Still 0-0.

13:45 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Flying save by France goalkeeper

It was heading towards top left corner, but France goalkeeper made an important save. 0-0 after 56 minutes.

13:35 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Second Half begins

The second half action is underway.

13:21 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Half time

No team could break the deadlock in the first half. Let's see whether a goal comes in the next set of play.

13:14 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: France Survive

Australia fail to score the best opportunity they got. 0-0 after 42 minutes.

12:46 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: terrible miss for France

France miss golden chance to take the lead. It is 0-0 after 15 minutes.

12:40 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: France with an initial surge

France has dominated the early proceedings. But the score is 0-0 after 8 minutes.

12:32 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Match begins

The live action has begun. Stay tuned for live updates.

12:13 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: France lineup

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Karchaoui, Renard, Lakrar, De Almeida; Bacha, Toletti, Geyoro, Dali; Le Sommer; Diani

12:13 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Australia starting XI

Australia: Arnold; Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter; Foord, Cooney-Cross, Gorry, Raso; Fowler, van Egmond 

11:07 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Lineups will be announced soon

The starting XI of bboth teams will be announced soon.

 

11:07 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: How to watch the match live?

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs France live on DD Sports. The live streaming can be caught on Fancode App.

11:07 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Venue and timing of the match

The match will take place at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Live action will begin from 12:30 PM IST.

11:07 IST, August 12th 2023
Australia vs France live score: Welcome to the live blog of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

The FIFA Women's World Cup is its business end as elimination stage is in process. Today, Australia will take on France. The winner will move to the Semi Final whereas the loser's campaign will be over. So, who will secure victory in this much-anticipated encounter? All to look forward to.

