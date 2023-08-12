Australia Vs France FIFA Women's World Cup Highlights: Australia Through To The Semi Final

Quick links:
Australia will take on France in Quarterfinal of FIFA Women's World Cup (Image: AP)
Australia beat France on Penlties (7-6).
4-4 after 6 penalties.
3-3 after 4 peanlties each.
It is 2-2 after 3 penalties each.
1-1 after two penalties each
France gets off the mark
France- Miss
Australia- Goal
The final resolution is here. Let;s see who goes through to the semi final.
We are just 10 minutes away from full time and potential penalty kicks.
It is still 0-0 after first half of Extra Time.
No goal in the regulation period, hence game moves to Extra Time.
Precarious minutes are ahead, a team could score and it could become the ultimate winner.
Last quarter of the regulation time left. Still 0-0.
It was heading towards top left corner, but France goalkeeper made an important save. 0-0 after 56 minutes.
The second half action is underway.
No team could break the deadlock in the first half. Let's see whether a goal comes in the next set of play.
Australia fail to score the best opportunity they got. 0-0 after 42 minutes.
France miss golden chance to take the lead. It is 0-0 after 15 minutes.
France has dominated the early proceedings. But the score is 0-0 after 8 minutes.
The live action has begun. Stay tuned for live updates.
France: Peyraud-Magnin; Karchaoui, Renard, Lakrar, De Almeida; Bacha, Toletti, Geyoro, Dali; Le Sommer; Diani
Australia: Arnold; Catley, Kennedy, Hunt, Carpenter; Foord, Cooney-Cross, Gorry, Raso; Fowler, van Egmond
We’re unchanged for tonight’s #FIFAWWC Quarter-Final clash against France!
⏰: 5:00pm AEST
The starting XI of bboth teams will be announced soon.
Fans in India can watch the Australia vs France live on DD Sports. The live streaming can be caught on Fancode App.
The match will take place at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Live action will begin from 12:30 PM IST.
The FIFA Women's World Cup is its business end as elimination stage is in process. Today, Australia will take on France. The winner will move to the Semi Final whereas the loser's campaign will be over. So, who will secure victory in this much-anticipated encounter? All to look forward to.