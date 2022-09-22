Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Football Friendly

After securing qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Australia continues it's preparation for the mega event by hosting New Zealand in a friendly football match. The Socceroos (Australia) did not enjoy a smooth run during their World Cup qualifiers, struggling to win matches. However, they recovered well in the playoffs to beat the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in the semifinals followed by victory over Peru on penalties in the final to secure qualification.

However, New Zealand was unable to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup after failing to win their playoff match against Costa Rica. The New Zealand team comfortably went past the group stage, picking up maximum points. They secured comfortable wins over Tahiti and the Solomon Islands in the knockout rounds before going down by a solitary goal to Costa Rica in the playoffs. Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, we take a look at details about where to catch Australia vs New Zealand live streaming.

Where will Australia vs New Zealand football matchmatch take place?

The match between Australia and New Zealand match will be played at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

What time will Australia vs New Zealand football matchmatch begin?

According to Australian time, the Australia vs New Zealand football match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM AEST.

Where to watch Australia vs New Zealand football match match in Australia?

The match between Australia and New Zealand match will be telecasted live on Channel 10 in Australia.

Where to catch Australia vs New Zealand football match live streaming in Australia?

The live streaming of the match in Australia will be available on 10 Play, Paramount+.

Where to watch Australia vs New Zealand football match in New Zealand?

In New Zealand, the match between both teams is scheduled to be broadcasted on Sky Sport. The match will begin at 10:00 pm NZST.

Where to catch Australia vs New Zealand live streaming in New Zealand?

In New Zealand, Australia vs New Zealand live streaming is available on Sky Sport Now.

Where to watch Australia vs New Zealand match in US and UK?

The match between Australia and New Zealand match will not be available in US and UK.

Australia vs New Zealand predicted XI

Australia

Mathew Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Trent Sainsbury, Milos Degenek, Joel King; Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine; Awer Mabil, Ajdin Hrustic, Martin Boyle; Jamie Maclaren

New Zealand

Alex Sail; Billy Tuiloma, Winston Reid, Nando Pijnaker; Joe Bell; Tim Payne, Marko Stamenic, Matthew Garbett, Liberato Cacace; Alex Greive, Chris Wood