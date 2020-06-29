AVE Vs MOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Desportivo Aves will host Moreirense on Matchday 29 in the Portuguese Primeira Liga at the Estadio do Clube Desportivo das Aves stadium this week. Moreirense are currently on the 10th spot in the league standings with 35 points to their name. Moreirense have managed to win only 8 out of the 28 games played in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 9) and drew 1-1 against Famalicao in their last league game.

As for Desportivo Aves, they are currently placed on the last spot of the league table. Desportivo Aves have managed to bank a total of 14 points in the league so far with 4 wins to their name (Draws 2, Losses 22). Desportivo Aves lost 3-0 against Gil Vicente in their last league game.

AVE vs MOR will commence on Monday, June 29 at 9:30 pm. Fans can play the AVE vs MOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the AVE vs MOR Dream11 prediction, AVE vs MOR Dream11 top picks and AVE vs MOR Dream11 team.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

AVE vs MOR Dream11 Team

Also Read | Chelsea Fans Ecstatic With 'agent' Rudiger As Defender Wishes Kai Havertz On His Birthday

AVE vs MOR Dream11 top picks

Fabio (Captain) Oumar Diakhite (Vice-captain) Bruno Araujo Morais Abdu Cadri Conté Nuno Santos Alex Soares

Also Read | Virgil Van Dijk's £220,000-a-week Deal Will Make Him Highest-paid Liverpool Player Ever

AVE vs MOR Dream11 team (Full squads)

AVE vs MOR Dream11 team: Desportivo Aves (AVE)

Fabio Szymonek, Raphael Aflalo, Adam Dzwigala, Adi Mehremic, Afonso Figueiredo, Andrej Simunec, Bruno Felipe, Bruno Morais, Jailson Araujo, Jonathan Buatu, Mato Milos, Oumar Diakhite, Ricardo Mangas, Aaron Tshibola, Bruno Lourenco, Claudio Falcao, Estrela, Jose Varela, Luiz Fernando, Pedro Delgado, Reko Silva, Ruben Oliveira, Welinton Junior Santos, Zidane Banjaqui, Kevin Yamga, Marius Mouandilmadji, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Peterson Silvino, Ruben Macedo, Pedro Saores

AVE vs MOR Dream11 team: Moreirense (MOR)

Mateus Pasinato, Nuno Macedo, Pedro Trigueira, Abdu Conte, Anthony DAlberto, Bruno Silva, Djavan Ferreira, Iago Santos, Joao Aurelio, Lazar Rosic, Rafik Halliche, Steven Vitoria, Alex Soares, Fabio Pacheco, Filipe Soares, Ibrahima Camara, Luis Machado, Luiz Henrique, Nuno Santos, Pedro Nuno, Sori Mane, Anderson Miguel, Bilel Aouacheria, David Texeira, Fabio Abreu, Gabrielzinho, Luther Singh

Also Read | Kingsley Coman Says Bayern Know What They Have In Him Despite Sane's Imminent Arrival

AVE vs MOR Dream11 prediction

Our AVE vs MOR Dream11 prediction is that Moreirense will win this game.

Note: The AVE vs MOR Dream11 prediction, AVE vs MOR Dream11 top picks and AVE vs MOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AVE vs MOR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Desportivo Aves Instagram account)