AVL Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Likely Playing 11s, Premier League 2021 Match Preview

Matchday 23 of the ongoing 2020-21 Premier League season sees Aston Villa hosting London rivals Arsenal FC as both teams go head to head against each other on Saturday. The PL clash is set to be played at the Villa Park on Saturday, February 6 with the match scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm according to IST. Let's have a look at the AVL vs ARS Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this PL clash.

Narrowly escaping relegation last season, Aston Villa have bounced back in style and been far more successful than what was expected from them in the ongoing PL campaign. Currently slotted ninth on the PL standings, Dean Smith’s men have registered 10 wins from 20 matches. With 32 points against their name, Aston Villa will walk into the match following a 1-3 bashing at the hands of West Ham. The hosts have slipped up in recent times managed just 2 wins from their previous 7 Premier League outings and will be cautious to not lose any points as their Saturday evening opponents are breathing down their necks.

Arsenal, on the other hand, had a horrendous start to the PL campaign which saw Arteta's men stick closer to the relegation zone for quite a while. However, their match against Chelsea turned things around as the London outfit revied their form and are now back into the top half of the table. Arsenal are slotted just a spot below Aston Villa and currently sit at 10th position in the PL standings.

The visitors have 31 points from 22 games and with just 1 point differentiating the teams, The Gunners will start the match following a 2-1 loss to Wolves' and will be hoping to bounce back on the winning ways with a win against the Villa who still have 2 more games in hand and solidly their position in the top half of the Premier League table.

AVL vs ARS Playing 11s (likely)

Aston Villa - Martinez, Mings, Cash, Targett, Konsa, McGinn, Luiz, Grealish, Barkley, Traore, Watkins

Arsenal - Runarsson, Holding, Bellerin, Cedric, Gabriel, Xhaka, Partey, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette

AVL vs ARS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - E. Martinez

Defenders - H. Bellerin, M. Cash, R. Holding, M. Targett

Midfielders - J. McGinn, T. Partey, J. Grealish, B. Saka

Strikers - A. Lacazette, O. Watkins

AVL vs ARS Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- O. Watkins or A. Lacazette

Vice-Captain - J. Grealish or B. Saka

AVL vs ARS Match Prediction

Aston Villa will be itching to bounce back on the winning ways and hold a major home ground advantage on Saturday. We expect The Claret and Blues to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three crucial points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

Note: The above AVL vs ARS Dream11 prediction, AVL vs ARS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AVL vs ARS Dream11 Team and AVL vs ARS Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.