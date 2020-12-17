AVL Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction. Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2020-21 Game Preview

Aston Villa and Burnley square off at the Villa Park for a Premier League game. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 17 at 11:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our AVL vs BUR Dream11 prediction, AVL vs BUR Dream11 team and the probable AVL vs BUR playing 11.

AVL vs BUR live: AVL vs BUR Dream11 prediction and preview

Aston Villa will go into this game against Burnley without the suspended Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash and will also be without Ross Barkley, who picked up a hamstring. On the other hand, Burnley will be without midfielder Jack Cork. Both these sides are coming off the back of 1-0 victories. Burnley still find themselves down at the 17th spot though and will look to pick up points to stay away from the relegation zone. Based on the recent run of form, our AVL vs BUR match prediction is a narrow win for Aston Villa.

The final word from the boss ahead of #AVLBUR. 🗣️ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 16, 2020

AVL vs BUR live: Aston Villa vs Burnley Head-to-Head

From the previous 118 clashes, Aston Villa have won 51, while they have lost 40. The remaining 27 games between these two teams have ended in draws.

AVL vs BUR Dream11 prediction: Probable AVL vs BUR playing 11

Aston Villa probable 11 - Emiliano Martinez; Frederic Guibert, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane; Trezeguet, Jack Grealish; Ollie Watkins

Burnley probable 11 - Nick Pope, Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood

AVL vs BUR live: Top picks for AVL vs BUR Dream11 team

AVL vs BUR live: Aston Villa top picks

Jack Grealish

Ollie Watkins

AVL vs BUR live: Burnley top picks

Robert Brady

Ben Mee

AVL vs BUR Dream11 prediction: AVL vs BUR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Defenders - Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee

Midfielders - Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Josh Brownhill, Robert Brady

Forwards - Chris Wood (VC), Ollie Watkins (C)

Note: The above AVL vs BUR Dream11 prediction, AVL vs BUR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AVL vs BUR Dream11 team and AVL vs BUR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

