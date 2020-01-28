AVL Vs LEI Dream11 Carabao Cup Predictions, Team News, Schedule And All Match Details

Aston Villa and Leicester City will clash in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. Both sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the first leg and will be hoping to come out on top at Villa Park. Keep reading for the AVL vs LEI vs Dream11 prediction, team preview, schedule and all match details.

"It’s a semi-final and a wonderful opportunity for us. It’ll be a great occasion."@LCFC boss Brendan Rodgers looks ahead to tomorrow's big clash with Aston Villa...#EFL | #CarabaoCup https://t.co/sox4nm3Yo5 — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) January 27, 2020

AVL vs LEI Dream11 schedule

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Time: 1:15 AM IST

AVL vs LEI Dream11 team preview

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith had been struggling without a primary striker after Wesley Moraes went down with a knee injury. However, Mbwana Samatta has been signed as the replacement and he will be inserted straight in the line-up against Leicester City. After a 1-6 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City, Villa bounced back to play out a draw against Brighton.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers' side Leicester City will be aiming to make it to the Carabao Cup final to have a chance for their first trophy since winning the Premier League in 2016. After losing back-to-back games in the league, Leicester bounced back to beat West Ham United and most recently, Brentford in FA Cup. Jamie Vardy is expected to make his return to the line-up after his injury.

AVL vs LEI Dream11 team injury news

Aston Villa: Jed Steer (Achilles tendon), John McGinn (ankle), Keinan Davis (hamstring), Tom Heaton (knee), Wesley Moraes (knee)

Leicester City: Daniel Amartey (ankle), Jamie Vardy (doubtful), Nempalys Mendy (knee)

AVL vs LEI Dream11 predicted line-ups

AVL vs LEI Dream11: Aston Villa

Pepe Reina (GK), Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Ahmed El Mohamady, Conor Hourihane, Douglas Luiz, Matt Targett, Trezeguet, Mbwana Samatta, Jack Grealish

AVL vs LEI Dream11: Leicester City

Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell, Wilfried Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

AVL vs LEI Dream11 top picks

Captain: Jamie Vardy

Vice-captain: Jack Grealish

AVL vs LEI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: K Schmeichel

Defenders: B Chilwell, A Elmohamady, T Mings, E Konsa

Midfielders: J Grealish, J Maddison, J McGinn, C Hourihane

Attackers: J Vardy, K Iheanacho

AVL vs LEI Dream11 prediction

Leicester City would be the favourites to win the encounter and head to the Carabao Cup final.

Note: The AVL vs LEI Dream11 predictions are own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.