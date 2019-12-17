AVL Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Liverpool will play against Aston Villa next in the Carabao Cup. The match will be played at Villa Park on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 (December 18, 1.15 AM according to IST). Let us look at the AVL vs LIV Dream11 preview, predictions and other match details.

Rhian Brewster will be assessed on Monday to determine whether he can play in #LFC's @Carabao_Cup quarter-final against @AVFCOfficial. https://t.co/64uwCLeMN4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2019

AVL vs LIV Match Preview

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his first-team squad will be in Qatar to play the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 despite a lot of controversy surrounding a clash in fixtures, something which Klopp protested but to no avail. As a result, Under-23 coach Neil Critchley has been handed the responsibility of ­fielding the youngest team in Liverpool ­history when they play against Aston Villa in the ­Carabao Cup quarter-final. Aston Villa have defeated Wolves and Leicester City to qualify for the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup and would look to take advantage of the absence of key Liverpool players.

AVL vs LIV Likely Playing XIs

Liverpool: Caoimhin Kelleher, Ki-Jana Hoever, Billy Koumetio, Sepp van den Berg, Yasser Larouci, Pedro Chirivella (c), Liam Coyle, Herbie Kane, Isaac Christie-Davies, Leighton Clarkson, Paul Glatzel

Aston Villa: Tom Heaton, Matt Targett, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Bjorn Engels, John McGinn (c), Marvelous Nakamba, Henri Lansbury, Anwar El Ghazi, Wesley, Jack Grealish

AVL vs LIV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Tom Heaton

Defenders: Kortney Hause, Bjorn Engels, Ki-Jana Hoever, Billy Koumetio

Midfielders: John McGinn (Captain), Marvelous Nakamba, Pedro Chirivella (Vice-Captain)

Forwards: Jack Grealish, Leighton Clarkson, Paul Glatzel

AVL vs LIV Dream11 Match Prediction

Aston Villa are likely to win the match due to Liverpool’s inexperienced side.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

