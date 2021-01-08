AVL Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, FA Cup Preview

Premier League rivals Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC come face to face against each other in the third-round tie of the FA Cup. The clash is scheduled to take place at Villa Park on Saturday, 9 January, with kick-off at 1:15 AM according to IST. Have a look at our AVL vs LIV Dream11 prediction, team news among details of the match.

Aston Villa can confirm that the #EmiratesFACup Third Round tie with Liverpool will be played at Villa Park this evening (7.45pm KO). 🟣 pic.twitter.com/euhAuRSvF7 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 8, 2021

AVL vs LIV Dream11 Team News

Dean Smith will remain without the services of Trezeguet and Wesley. However, Aston Villa will happily welcome back Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley as the England international has been deemed fit after his thigh problem and will likely be a part of the starting 11 against Liverpool.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are expected to field a second-string side in the FA Cup tie. We expect Klopp to field a completely new defence and provide an opportunity for the academy youngster to shine. The German manager will have to do without the services of Joel Matip and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

First-choice defenders Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are also unavailable. The Premier League champions will also be without their summer signing Diogo Jota and midfielder Naby Keita, who is still injured. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara are likely to take up midfield slots alongside Curtis Jones. With Klopp likely to rest his triple attacking threat of Salah, Firmino, and Mane, we expect Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi to take charge upfront.

AVL vs LIV Playing 11

Aston Villa - Heaton, Hause, Taylor, Mings, Barkley, Hourihane, El Ghazi, Guilbert, Ramsey, Nakamba, Watkins

Liverpool - Kelleher, Rhys Williams, Phillips, Jones, Neco Williams, Milner, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino

AVL vs LIV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - T. Heaton

Defenders - Neco Williams, T. Mings, Rhys Williams, N Taylor

Midfielders - Thiago, A.Oxlade-Chamberlain, J. Milner

Strikers - D. Origi, A. El Ghazi, O. Watkins

AVL vs LIV Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - O. Watkins or D. Origi

Vice-Captain - A. Oxlade-Chamberlain or A. El Ghazi

AVL vs LIV Match prediction

The FA Cup third-round tie between Liverpool and Aston Villa is a very difficult game to predict. Both the teams have fared very well in the Premier League and can walk away with a win. Villa's 7-2 triumph against Liverpool in the PL last year has not been forgotten by fans as the visitors will aim to get their revenge by knocking Dean Smith's side out of the FA Cup. We predict a thrilling encounter with a win for the visitors at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Liverpool FC 2-1 Aston Villa FC

Note The above AVL vs LIV Dream11 prediction, AVL vs LIV Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, AVL vs LIV Dream11 team and AVL vs LIV Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result