AVL Vs LU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Aston Villa will welcome Leeds United to Villa Park looking to continue their perfect start to the season. Leeds United have also raised a lot of eyebrows with some impressive performances but will have to make do without midfielder Kalvin Phillips for the next few weeks. The fixture will be played on Friday, October 23 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our AVL vs LU Dream11 prediction, AVL vs LU Dream11 team and the probable AVL vs LU playing 11.

AVL vs LU live: AVL vs LU Dream11 prediction and preview

Aston Villa’s season has gotten off to the best possible start having won all four of their Premier League games. Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Wolves. The Whites have shown some impressive displays but have not been able to fully take their chances just yet. Leeds United have won two, drawn one and lost two so far. Based on recent form, our AVL vs LU Dream11 prediction is Aston Villa edging a tight contest to secure three points.

Fighting for every ball. 😤 pic.twitter.com/27EyKCXuBK — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 22, 2020

Also Read | Arsenal, Roma Open Europa League With Comeback Wins

AVL vs LU live: Aston Villa vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Today's Premier League clash will be the first top-flight meeting between the sides since February 2004. However, the two teams have faced each other in the Championship. Leeds United won one game 3-2 while the other game of the season was a 1-1 draw.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Has Heartwarming Message After Cristiano Ronaldo Tests COVID Positive Twice

AVL vs LU Dream11 prediction: Probable AVL vs LU playing 11

Aston Villa probable 11 - Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish

- Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish Leeds United probable 11 - Illan Mesler, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Ezgjan Alioski, Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk, Pablo Hernández, Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison

Als Read | Neymar To Snub Barcelona And Reunion With Lionel Messi For Lucrative PSG Deal: Report

AVL vs LU live: Top picks for AVL vs LU Dream11 team

AVL vs LU live: Aston Villa top picks

Jack Grealish

Matty Cash

AVL vs LU live: Leeds United top picks

Pablo Hernandez

Patrick Bamford

AVL vs LU Dream11 prediction: AVL vs LU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Defenders - Matty Cash, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Tyrone Mings

Midfielders - Ross Barkley, Pablo Hernández (VC), Jack Grealish (C), Jack Harrison

Forwards - Patrick Bamford, Ollie Watkins

Also Read | ISL Schedule: Tournament Confirmed To Start On November 20, I-League Likely From January 7

Note: The above AVL vs LU Dream11 prediction, AVL vs LU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AVL vs LU Dream11 team and AVL vs LU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Aston Villa Twitter