AVL Vs MCI Dream11: Aston Villa Vs Man City Prediction, Team, Top Picks For Dream11

Aston Villa will take on Premier League leaders Manchester City in their next game. The match will be played at Villa Park and will kick off on Wednesday, April 21 at 8:15 PM local time (Thursday, April 22 at 12:45 AM IST). Here is our AVL vs MCI Dream11 prediction, top picks and our AVL vs MCI Dream11 team.

AVL vs MCI match preview

Aston Villa have witnessed a significant slump in midseason and have dropped to eleventh place in the Premier League table. Dean Smith's side have only won one of their previous six games (2D 3L) and a game against the leaders may just extend this poor run. Jack Grealish's injury has been a serious blow for Villa as they have failed to find the creativity to score goals against the opposition.

On the other hand, Manchester City have been utterly dominant this season as The Citizens lead the Premier League table by eight points from second-placed Manchester United. With six games remaining Pep Guardiola's side are undoubtedly the favourites to lift the trophy but their last league defeat to Leeds United may have just raised some eyebrows. A brace from Stuart Dallas helped a 10-man Leeds team to pick up a historic 2-1 victory against City at the Etihad Stadium. Four wins from their last six games will ensure that the Premier League title returns to the Etihad.

AVL vs MCI predicted starting line-ups

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matthew Cash; Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Anwar El Ghazi; Ollie Watkins

Manchester City: Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

AVL vs MCI top picks

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez, John McGinn, Ollie Watkins

Manchester City: Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

AVL vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Matt Targett

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, John McGinn, Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling

AVL vs MCI Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Manchester City will come out on top in this Premier League match.

Note: The above AVL vs MCI Dream11 prediction, AVL vs MCI match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AVL vs MCI Dream11 team and AVL vs MCI Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result