AVL Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Premier League Live

After battling a full-blown pandemic and a 100-day shutdown, Premier League action will return this week as Aston Villa take on Sheffield United in the first match of the Premier League return. Aston Villa are struggling in the relegation zone with just 25 wins in 28 games played in the season so far. Dean Smith's men have managed to win only seven games in the league (Draws 4, Losses 17).

As for Sheffield United, they are surprisingly seventh on the Premier League table. Chris Wilder's Blades are above the likes of Tottenham (8th) and Arsenal (9th) in the league standings ahead of the Premier League restart. Sheffield United have emerged victorious in 11 out of the 28 games played in the season far and have 43 points to their name (Draws 10, Losses 7).

AVL vs SHF will commence on Wednesday, June 17 at 10:30 pm. Fans can play the AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction, AVL vs SHF Dream11 top picks and AVL vs SHF Dream11 team.

AVL vs SHF Dream11 Team

AVL vs SHF Dream11 Top Picks

Jack Grealish (Captain) O Mcburnie (Vice-captain) Tyrone Mings John Egan Jack O’Connell Chris Basham

AVL vs SHF Dream11 team (Full squads)

AVL vs SHF Dream11 team: Aston Villa (AVL)

Orjan Nyland, Matija Sarkic, Jed Steer, Tom Heaton, Pepe Reina, Ezri Konsa-Ngoyo, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Bjorn Engels, Tyrone Mings, Neil Taylor, Matt Targett, Ahmed Elmohamady, James Chester, James Bree, Jota, Marvelous Nakamba, Henri Lansbury, Douglas Luiz, Conor Hourihane, John McGinn, Jack Grealish, Daniel Drinkwater, Keinan Davis, Mbwana Samatta, Wesley Moraes, Trezeguet, Borja Baston, Anwar El-Ghazi, Andre Green, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy

AVL vs SHF Dream11 team: Sheffield United (SHF)

Dean Henderson, Jake Eastwood, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Jake Wright, Enda Stevens, Phil Jagielka, Kieron Freeman, Muhamed Besic, Ben Heneghan, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Kean Bryan, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Luke Freeman, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, John Egan, Ravel Morrison, David McGoldrick, Leon Clarke

AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction

Our AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction is that Sheffield United will win this game.

Note: The AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction, AVL vs SHF Dream11 top picks and AVL vs SHF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jack Grealish Instagram