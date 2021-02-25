AWL Vs WAH Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Arabian Gulf League Match Preview

Al-Wasl lock horns against Al-Wahda FC on Matchday 18 of the Arabian Gulf League. The match is set to be played at Zabeel Stadion on Thursday, February 25 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:45 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AWL vs WAH Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this encounter.

AWL vs WAH live: AWL vs WAH Dream11 match preview

Al-Wasl walk into the game following an amazing run of form as they are currently unbeaten in their last seven games and saw their latest outing end in a 4-4 draw against Al-Ittihad Kalba. Currently ranked eighth on the Gulf League table they have registered eight wins, three draws, and suffered from six losses in the season so far. With 27 points from 17 games, the hosts will be aiming to buildup on their positive momentum and get their ninth win of the season.

Al-Wahda on the other hand have done just slightly better than their opponents, ranking seventh on the league table. They are currently level on points with Al-Wasl, as both teams have collected 27 points in the season so far. The visitors have also been on a fantastic run in recent outings as they walk into the game following a 3-0 win against Khofakkan in their last match. Currently on a four-match unbeaten run, Al-Wahda will see this game as an opportunity to extend their lead and break into the top four of the Gulf league table.

AWL vs WAH Dream11 Team: AWL vs WAH Playing 11

Goalkeeper- H. Abdulla

Defenders- A. R. Mehrezi, G. Dwubeng, L. Pimenta, S. Juma-Awad

Midfielders- M Da-Silva, R. Muhayer, R. Mendes, T. Allzaabi

Strikers- J. Figueiredo, P. M'Poku

AWL vs WAH Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- P. M'Poku or R. Mendes

Vice-Captain- J. Figueiredo or T. Alzaabi

AWL vs WAH Match Prediction

Both teams look to be equally strong and also boast of a pretty similar record as they lock horns on Thursday. However, Al-Wasl have been very poor defensively conceding 29 goals so far this season and will have to sort the issue out if they wish to register any points from this match. We expect the game to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out across the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Al-Wasl 1-1 Al-Wahda

Note: The above AWL vs WAH Dream11 prediction, AWL vs WAH Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AWL vs WAH Dream11 Team and AWL vs WAH Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.