Azerbaijan Vs Portugal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch World Cup Qualifier Match In India?

Portugal and Azerbaijan are all set to lock horns in the Group A of the FIFA Men’s World Cup Qualifiers at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. Portugal currently find themselves in second place in the World Cup Qualifiers points table with 10 points scored till now. Their points tally is tied with the table-toppers Serbia, who are only ahead because of the more goals scored by them. Portugal have won three of the four matches they have played till now, with one match ending in a draw.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan are at the bottom of the table having won zero matches till now. They have only one point courtesy of the drawn match against Ireland on September 4.

Know how to watch Portugal vs Azerbaijan World Cup Qualifier match LIVE in India

Football fans who want to watch the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Azerbaijan LIVE in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which is the official Indian broadcaster of FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers. Fans can enjoy the match by watching the live telecast by tuning into the Sony Six 1, 2, 3 and their HD channels as well. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV and Jio TV app. Fans need to purchase a premium subscription to SonyLIV in order to watch the match.

The phenomenal men’s international top scorer, CR7 put his nation enroute World Cup glory.



Can Portugal continue the run as they go up against Azerbaijan next?



Watch them LIVE,

TONIGHT, 9:30 PM

📺 Sony SIX#AzbvPor #FIFAWorldCup #Europe #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/sjIwHL4WE7 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 7, 2021

Portugal will walk to the pitch on Tuesday evening, missing the services of their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been suspended during the match against Ireland. However, he has joined Manchester United to prepare ahead of his second debut with the United. Other players like Ricardo Pereira, Goncalo Inacio, and Pedro Gonclaves have also withdrawn from the match owing to fitness issues. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan do not have any injury concerns in their team and are expected to play a full-strength team.

Azerbaijan probable starting line-up: Mahammadaliyev; Huseynov, Medvedev, Haghverdi, Badalov, Salahly; Alaskarov, Garayev, Mahmudov, Ozobic; Emreli

Portugal probable starting line-up: Rui Patricio; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Bernardo Silva, Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes; Rafa Silva, Andre Silva, Jota

Portugal will walk into the match with just two losses in their last 11 matches in all competitions. Whereas Azerbaijan have managed to win only one of their last 13 matches. Tuesday’s clash between both teams will be the eighth time both teams face each other. Portugal have a head-to-head record of six wins against Azerbaijan. Portugal won their last World Cup qualifiers match against Ireland 2-1, where Captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and became the record goalscorer in Men’s international football after scoring his 110th and 111th goal for the national team.

(Image: AZ_Futbolu - Twitter/ AP)