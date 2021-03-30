AZJ Vs SER Dream11 Prediction, top Picks, Playing 11, WC European Qualifiers Preview

Azerbaijan square off against Serbia in the first round of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Tuesday. The group A fixture is set to be played at the Baki Olimpiya Stadionu on March 30 with the kick-off scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AZJ vs SER Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

AZJ vs SER live: AZJ vs SER Dream11 match preview

Azerbaijan walk into the match after recording two back to back losses since the first game of their ongoing World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign against Portugal. After their 1-0 loss against Cristiano Ronaldo's side, the hosts played a friendly against Qatar last week which also ended in a loss. With both the games ending in narrow defeats, the hosts of this match find themselves slotted 4th on the Group A table of their UEFA WC qualifiers first rounds. They will be eager to bounce back to winning ways but face tough competition in the likes of current table toppers.

Serbia on the other hand are unbeaten in their ongoing World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign as the visitors recorded their first points by registering a 3-2 win over Ireland. Currently, at the top of the table, the 30th-ranked team in FIFA standings will be heading into the match after playing out a 2-2 draw against Portugal. With four points from two games, they are currently on par with Portugal and will be aiming to extend their lead on the table with a win on Tuesday.

AZJ vs SER Dream11 Team: AZJ vs SER Playing 11

Goalkeeper – E. Balayev

Defenders – N. Milenkovic, A. Krivotsyuk, F. Mladenovic

Midfielders –E. Mahmudov, N. Randonjic A. Nuriev, D. Tadic, S. Milinkovic-Savic

Strikers –R. Sadikov, A. Mitrovic

AZJ vs SER Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- A. Mitrovic or A. Nuriev

Vice-Captain - R. Sadikov or S. Milinkovic-Savic

AZJ vs SER Match Prediction

Azerbaijan are yet to score their first goal of the World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign and will find it difficult to do against a strong Serbian outfit. The visitors start the match as favourites and are likely to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Azerbaijan 0-2 Serbia

Note: The above AZJ vs SER Dream11 prediction, AZJ vs SER Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AZJ vs SER Dream11 Team and AZJ vs SER Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.