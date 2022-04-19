Bahrain-based Firm 'in Talks' To Buy 7-time European Champions AC Milan For $1.1 Billion

Italian football giants AC Milan will soon have new owners at the helm, with a report confirming that a Bahrain-based firm is set to buy the club. If the deal does grow through this will be the first time that any middle east based firm will own an Italian Football club. Going by the current standing in Serie A, AC Milan are the league leaders and have had an exceptional season.

AC Milan sale imminent

According to a report published by Associated Press, Bahrain’s government announced that a private equity firm based in the country is in “exclusive talks” to buy the seven-time European champion. Bahrain’s embassy to Britain confirmed in a tweet on Monday that Investcorp is in discussions to buy the Serie A leader for $1.1 billion.

As per the report, Investcorp, which was founded in Bahrain in 1982, delisted from the Bahrain stock exchange last year after almost four decades as it continues its global expansion of investments.

US-based hedge firm Elliott Management has owned Milan since 2018 after the former Chinese owner failed to repay part of a loan. Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi controlled Milan for more than 30 years before selling to the Chinese group in 2017. Neither Elliott nor Milan has discussed the talks with Investcorp, and club director Paolo Maldini said little when asked about it on Friday. He said, “It’s normal that there could be a sale in the future of Milan. I don’t know when that will be.”

History of AC Milan owners

According to reports, Berlusconi sold Milan to a Chinese consortium led by Li Yonghong for approximately €740 million in April 2017. Yonghong and company went on a massive spending spree. The spending spree did not help the club as the club failed to win trophies, and Elliott Management took over in 2018 after Yonghong defaulted on debt obligations.

Elliott Management came in with a specific monetary goal of raising the value of the club and selling it. The decision by the company to invest strongly on young players has paid off massively with the team close to winning Scudetto and also qualifying for the Champions League next season.