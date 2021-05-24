Bale Criticises Spanish Media, Real Madrid For Creating "Big Drama", Supports Eden Hazard

Gareth Bale has not had the best of relationships with the Spanish media during his time in LaLiga and it seems that he is unhappy with the way Eden Hazard is currently being treated. Bale offered his backing to the Belgian international after he came in for similar criticism from sections of the Spanish media. Here is what Gareth Bale had to say about the Spanish media as he supported Eden Hazard.

Gareth Bale may have been away from the Spanish capital for the past season after his loan move to Tottenham, but he certainly does not seem to be missing his life in Spain. However, with Tottenham unlikely to activate the purchase clause on his current loan deal, it seems that the Welshman may have to return to Madrid to complete the final year of his contract this summer. In a recent interview, Bale opened up on the challenges he faced as a Real Madrid player as he blamed the press for treating him unfairly.

Great to finish off the season with a couple of goals and a win! Thank you for your support throughout the season, it’s always a special feeling to wear this shirt 🤍 #COYS pic.twitter.com/w4P0ouqZlB — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 23, 2021

Speaking about the Spanish media, Bale said, "If I wanted to go out with friends or family, I'm going to end up with 20, 30 people around me and not being able to move. So you've got to find your spots in Madrid where you're not hassled very much. It's difficult to do. But it's something you have to learn quickly, otherwise, it does get on top of you." The Welshman added that the Spanish media perhaps did not like the way he behaved but he insisted that he will not change for anyone.

And Bale was not done there as he added that the Spanish media perhaps created more drama since he did not speak to the press often. "I speak Spanish well enough to defend myself and I understand everything. What really bothers the press is that I didn’t talk to them, so they made a huge drama about me not being able to do this or that," concluded Bale.

With Bale well aware of how it feels to be on the receiving end of the harsh criticisms made by the Spanish media, he sympathised with Eden hazard. Speaking on his defence of Hazard, Bale said, "I've seen it. It was literally as if he'd just murdered everybody. It's a game of football at the end of the day." The former Chelsea winger has endured an injury-disrupted first two years in the Spanish capital and as a result, has often been on the receiving end.