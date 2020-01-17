Gareth Bale Didn’t Go To The Gym And Just Ate Beans On Toast, Says Peter Crouch

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been one of the most controversial figures at Santiago Bernabeu. The player has been subject of intense criticism due to his off-the-field behaviour targetted particularly at the club. Former Tottenham Hotspur star Peter Crouch has now revealed about Gareth Bale during his stay at Spurs.

I feel you’ve peaked too soon https://t.co/sfYum5sd1H — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 18, 2019

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur sign Gedson Fernandes on loan with an option to buy

Peter Crouch spoke about Gareth Bale's performance against Inter Milan

During the latest edition of FourFourTwo magazine, Peter Crouch spoke about a secret pertaining to Gareth Bale’s physicality at Totthenham. Crouch stated that he watched Bale flying up and down in training for Spurs and ripping Inter Milan right-back Maicon Sisenando to shreds.

Also Read | Tottenham target Gedson Fernandes who was bought for €250 and 25 footballs

Peter Crouch reveals that Gareth Bale ate beans on toast

Peter Crouch revealed that after that incident, he started observing Gareth Bale really closely. Crouch insisted that Bale didn’t go to the gym and just ate beans on toast, compelling Crouch to do the same. However, Crouch acceded that the beans on toast did not have the same impact on him as it did for Bale.

Peter Crouch revealed that Gareth Bale was not the only footballer who he had come across with a similar philosophy. He also spoke to former Manchester United star Paul Scholes recently and enquired about his pre-match meal. To which, Scholes stated that his pre-match meal comprised of baked beans on toast.

Also Read | Liverpool's trip to Tottenham a tale of two teams heading in different directions

Gareth Bale's stay at Real Madrid has been marred with controversy

After playing for six seasons at Tottenham Hotspur (2007-13), Gareth Bale secured a move to Real Madrid for a then world record fee of £85.3 million. However, his stay at the Spanish Capital has been plagued with constant injuries as well as constant rumours of his departure from the club. He has also lost his prominence for manager Zinedine Zidane, with Brazilian prodigy Rodrygo being preferred for the right-wing.

Real Madrid will next play against Sevilla in LaLiga

Gareth Bale’s team are enjoying a great campaign this season after an upsetting campaign last term. Real Madrid are placed second in LaLiga and have bagged 40 points. They are tied on equal points with Barcelona. The Blaugrana leading due to goal-difference ratio. Los Blancos will next play against Sevilla in LaLiga on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Also Read | Gareth Bale's recent medical report by Real Madrid ends embargo on his medical updates

Image credit- Gareth Bale Twitter/Tottenhamhotspur.com