'Ball Lies In Erling's Court': Dortmund CEO Reveals If Haaland Will Be Sold Next Summer

Erling Haaland's astonishing scoring record for Borussia Dortmund has caught the eye of some of the top clubs in the world, with the Norweigian forward being linked with a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munch, Manchester United, and Liverpool to name a few.

There is a release clause in the Norwegian striker's current contract with Dortmund that will let him leave for a reported fee between €75 million (£64m/$88m) and €100 million, which is set to be active next summer, meaning all the top clubs in Europe will want to get their hands on him. However, Dortmund's CEO Hans Joachim Watzke has said that the recent rumours about their financial situation are "bullsh*t".

Haaland has had an amazing goalscoring record at Dortmund, managing to score 68 goals in 67 matches. Rumours have been suggesting that Dortmund will need to sell Haaland out of necessity after being listed on the stock exchange or risk failure to pay out investors. However, the CEO insists that he and the rest of the board will have the final say on Haaland's future and added that it is up to the player and his agent Mino Raiola.

"It has not yet been decided whether it will really leave in the summer," Watzke has told Sport 1. "We'll just have a look. I heard someone say: 'They have to sell Haaland because they are listed on the stock exchange.' This is all bullsh*t. "The decision whether someone is sold at our company is made by the management and only by the management," said Watzke as quoted by Goal.com. "The ball lies in Erling's court. I get on well with Mino Raiola because we can assess each other well. I know what makes him tick. It is not right to believe that Raiola is all about the money. He also has in mind what is best for Erling."

BVB Coach thinks Haaland could stay longer

Dortmund's head coach Marco Rose is optimistic that Haaland could end up staying beyond the 2021-22 season and see out his contract possibly. His departure has been the talk and he is expected to depart Dortmund next season when a reported buy-out clause will be activated, meaning many clubs will be circling around to sign him.

"He still has a long-term contract with us. Just because the public is constantly talking about him leaving BVB next summer, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case," the Dortmund head coach said during an interview with Sport Bild.

"In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future. In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us - and, who knows, possibly it'll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here" he added.

Erling Haaland is a player that the entire world wants

In an interaction with Sport1, Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed Bayern Munich’s interest in signing Erling Haaland. Salihamidzic said that Haaland is potentially a player the entire world wants to have and that Bayern Munich are also interested. He confirmed that the Bundesliga champions are eyeing the situation and would be “complete amateurs” if they didn’t.

