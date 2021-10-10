Ballon D'Or 2021: Neymar, Mbappe, Lewandowski Among Lionel Messi's Favourites

The 30 nominees for the upcoming Ballon d'Or 2021 were officially announced on Friday and football megastar Lionel Messi is on the list as well. Messi has won the prestigious award a record six times and he is once again a top contender to bag the award come November 29.

As Lionel Messi looks forward to winning the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time, he himself reckons that there are other strong contenders who can leave the Chatelet Theatre as the Ballon d'Or 2021 winners.

Ballon d'Or 2021: Messi names three players who can win the prize

With less than two months to go for the Ballon d'Or 2021 awards, Lionel Messi has voted for his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as his favorites to bag the award. Apart from these two, Leo has also voted for the star FC Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

“Obviously, I have two players in my team that I would vote for, Ney (Neymar) and Kylian (Mbappe). Afterwards, there are players at the individual level who have had a great season, like [Robert] Lewandowski, [Karim] Benzema", said Lionel Messi while speaking to L’Equipe.

Can Lionel Messi win a record seventh Ballon d'Or Award?'

The modern-day football great had an outstanding year both individually and collectively as he played a key role in Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph and followed it up by helping Argentina win a major trophy for the first time in 1993 by lifting the Copa America title in July this year.

On a personal note, Leo has netted 37 goals and was also involved in 14 assists in 46 appearances both at the club as well as the international level combined. Meanwhile, he is has won the prestigious award more than any other player and it will not be a surprise should he walk away as the Ballon d'Or 2021 winner on November 29.