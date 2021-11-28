Ballon D'Or 2021: Premier League Stars In Contention Including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorginho

The excitement amongst football fans cannot be higher as just a day remains for the Ballon d'Or 2021 trophy to be handed out to the best player over the calendar year. While PSG's Lionel Messi and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo are omnipresent, there are other real contenders for this year's trophy.

Here is a look at the Premier League stars nominated for the Ballon d'Or 2021 trophy, with special emphasis on Ronaldo and the Chelsea pair of Jorginho and N'golo Kante.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are top contenders

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be a serious contender for this year's Ballon d'Or, having won the individual honour on five occasions previously. The 36-year-old had an outstanding 2020/21 season with Juventus, scoring 29 goals in just 33 Serie A games.

Although the Old Lady's performances last season may not have met their high expectations, as they only won the Coppa Italia, Ronaldo's performances were yet extraordinary.

The Portuguese captain has continued his exemplary goalscoring form with Manchester United too this season, having scored 10 goals in just 14 appearances in all competitions. With him having scored in every UEFA Champions League game this season, he is undoubtedly a big-game player.

A dream season for Jorginho and Kante

In terms of trophies, few footballers won as many honours as Jorginho. The Italian midfielder first helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League before helping his national side win the Euro 2020 tournament. His composure from the penalty spot is second to none, having scored seven spot-kicks for Chelsea in the Premier League last season.

The last strong contender amongst Premier League footballers is N'golo Kante, for his instrumental performances in helping Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League last season. The French midfielder was outstanding in the midfield last season, having made 79 tackles at a success rate of 53% and not having made a mistake that led to a goal.

Other Premier League stars nominated for Ballon d'Or

1) Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

2) Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

3) Mason Mount (Chelsea)

4) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

5) Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

6) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

7) Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

8) Harry Kane (Tottenham)

9) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

10) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

11) Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)