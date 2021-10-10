Ballon D'Or 2021: Who Will Succeed Megan Rapinoe As World's Best Player?

Twenty players have been nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or 2021, and surprisingly, Megan Rapinoe, who had last won the award, has not found any mention. Meanwhile, Samantha Mewis is the sole American footballer to be nominated for this year's women's Ballon d'Or awards.

As Megan Rapinoe has been excluded from the nominations category, here's a look at some contenders who can succeed the United States national football team, captain by winning the Women's Ballon d'Or 2021.

Here are the candidates who can bag the award this year

Christine Sinclair: She had led Canada to an Olympic gold medal triumph at this year's Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Sinclair, who represents Portland Thorns is the world's all-time leading goal-scorer with 187 goals to her name. Meanwhile, Christine Sinclair's Canadian teammates Ashley Lawrence and Jessie Fleming have also been nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or 2021. The duo was also part of the country's squad that had bagged the elusive Olympic gold medal by getting the better of Sweden in the final. While Lawrence plays for Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), the latter represents Chelsea.

Sam Kerr: The Matildas captain has been nominated for the prized award due to her consistent goal-scoring performances which saw her win the Golden Boot as the top scorer in England’s Women’s Super League with Chelsea. Samantha Kerr was also a part of the Australian squad that had participated at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games where they finished fourth after a 4-3 loss to the USA in the bronze medal match.

Alexia Putellas: The Barcelona veteran Alexia Putellas is arguably the top contender to win this year's Women's Ballon d'Or as her achievements speak for themselves. The Spanish midfielder won the Primera Iberdrola title, Copa de la Reina as well as the Champions League. At the same time, Alexa also ended up winning this year's UEFA Women's Player of the Year award as well.

2021 Women's Ballon d'Or nominees

Here are the 20 players who have been nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or 2021 awards.

The Ballon dOr 2021 awards will be held at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on November 29.

Image: AP