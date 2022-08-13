Ballon D'Or 2022: Full List Of Nominees, Key Favourites For Best Player Awards & More

The 30-man list for the prestigious Ballon d’Or 2022 award was revealed on Friday with Lionel Messi not making the list for the very first time since 2005. The will Ballon d’Or 2022 award be awarded for the performances of footballers over a full season from 2022. Previously, the award was given for the player's performance in a calendar year. We take a look at Ballon d'Or nominees and details about Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony.

Football news: A look at Ballon d'Or nominees

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema

Antonio Rudiger

Thibaut Courtois

Vinicius Junior

Luka Modric

Casemiro

Liverpool

Mohammad Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Luis Diaz

Fabinho

Darwin Nunez

Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne

Phil Foden

Joao Cancelo

Riyad Mahrez

Bernardo Silva

Erling Haaland

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane

Son Heung-min

Bayern Munich

Sadio Mané

Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski

Paris Saint Germain

Kylian Mbappé

Borussia Dortmund

Sébastien Haller

AC Milan

Mike Maignan

Rafael Leao

RB Leipzig

Christopher Nkunku

Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic

When will Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony take place?

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will take place on October 17, 2022, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The time of the event is yet to be announced. Besides the Ballon d'Or 2022 award, the ceremony will also witness other trophies Kopa Trophy (for the best performing player under the age of 21) and the Yashin Trophy (for the best goalkeeper) being also presented. The Kopa Trophy was won by Pedri while Gianluigi Donnarumma bagged the Yashin Trophy in 2021.

Who will be the favourites to win Ballon d'Or 2022?

Real Madrid Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane are currently the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy. Benzema is strongly tipped to win the Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy having helped Real Madrid lift both the La Liga and Champions League. He also had a huge role to play in European Champions' win over PSG and Manchester City during the competition.

Sadio Mane on the other hand could make history if he wins the award. The former Liverpool player could become the first African player to win the Ballon d'Or since George Weah in 1995. Last season Mane scored 33 goals and helped his country win the Africa Cup of Nations while tasting FA Cup & Carabao Cup success with Liverpool.