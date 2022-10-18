Ballon D'Or: Check Out List Of Players To Have Won The Prestigious Award From 2000 To 2022

The Ballon d'Or is considered to be the most prestigious individual honour in football. The award has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with the duo sharing 11 of the 12 awards between them. Luka Modric broke their dominance in 2018 and on Monday Karim Benzema collected the trophy for the first time in his career. We take a look at the list of top players to have won the award in the past 12 years.

List of Ballon d'Or winners in the past 12 years

Luis Figo

Luis Figo pipped the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Raul, David Beckham and Andriy Shevchenko to win the coveted trophy in 2000. He also became the second Portuguese player to win the award after Eusébio who won it back in 1965.

Michael Owen

The England and Liverpool striker was awarded the 2001 Ballon d’Or for his exploits on the club and international levels. He beat the likes of Raul, David Beckham, Luis Figo, Andriy Shevchenko and Thierry Henry to win the award. He had scored a total of 31 goals that year.

Ronaldo Nazario

The legendary Brazilian striker won his second Ballon d’Or on December 12, 2002. The Brazilian striker took home the prize ahead of Roberto Carlos, Oliver Kahn, Zinedine Zidane and Michael Ballack. He also joined elite players like Alfredo Di Stefano, Germans Franz Beckenbauer and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and England's Kevin Keegan as twice-winners.

Pavel Nedved

Considered the biggest robbery in Ballon d'Or history the Juventus legend won the award in 2003 ahead of Thierry Henry. The Czech Republic legend had enjoyed an excellent year, providing 28 goal contributions in Serie A and the Champions League with the Italian team lifting both titles.

Andriy Shevchenko

The former AC Milan striker was named the world's greatest player in 2004. Shevchenko left behind the likes of Deco, Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry to win the title.

Ronaldinho

Barcelona playmaker won the Ballon d'Or award in 2005 edging out English duo Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. At that time he was the third Brazilian and the fifth Barcelona player to have picked up the award.

Fabio Cannavaro

The Italian defender won the coveted Ballon d'Or award in 2006 after captaining Italy to World Cup success. He pipped teammates Gianluigi Buffon and Thierry Henry to become just the third defender to win the title.

Kaka

The Brazilian midfielder took home the honours in 2007 beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who finished second and third respectively. Kaka had guided AC Milan to their seventh European Cup triumph that year.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The beginning of Manchester United striker's Ballon d'Or dominance started in 2008. In that year he won the trophy beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Fernando Torres who finished second and third respectively. The Portuguese star went on to add four Ballon d'Or titles in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Lionel Messi

The former Barcelona striker failed to win the title in 2022, however, he dominated the award over the last decade. Messi won his first Ballon d'Or 2009 beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Xavi for the award, The Argentinian maestro won the next three editions in 2010, 2011, and 2012. He won the fifth Ballon d'Or in 2015 before winning the 2019 and 2021 editions.

Luka Modric

The Croatian midfielder won the title in 2018 after leading the country to th world cup final and helping Real Madrid to its third consecutive Champions League trophy. Modric finished ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezman

Karim Benzema

The Real Madrid striker won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career. Benzema beat former Liverpool striker Sadio Mané and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for the title. He also became the fifth Frenchman to win it after Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin and Zinedine Zidane