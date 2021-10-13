Ballon D'Or Is 'Really Stupid' Idea, Says Chelsea Legend Frank Leboeuf

Former Chelsea centre-back Frank Leboeuf has come critical of the Ballon d'Or administrators for presenting a trophy to individual players in a sport that is considered a team effort. Leboeuf slammed the award, criticizing its concept and calling it 'stupid'.

Leboeuf justified his comments with an example by linking the Ballon d'Or to musical accolades, claiming that if a top musician receives an individual award, his band will not be the most delighted. He believes that the Ballon d'Or does have a similar effect on football teams and their players.

In a conversation with ESPN, Leboeuf was of the opinion that the concept of awarding the Ballon d’Or sounded stupid and didn't make sense to him.

"I don’t really care about that. Musicians, they have an award every year. What if during the Beatles or the Rolling Stones, let’s say John Lennon or Mick Jagger won a personal award for their year of being the greatest musician or singer? How would the Beatles react to that? That’s the same thing for me. That’s stupid.” “That’s really stupid to give a personal, individual award into a collective sport. Like it would be stupid to give John Lennon when he was belonging to the Beatles an award only for himself. That’s what I think about the Ballon d'Or. It doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Frank Leboeuf.

Ballon d'Or 2021: Half of the nominees are first-timers

France Football recently announced the 30 nominees for the Men’s Ballon d’Or 2021 which features some regular players who have already laid their hands on the coveted trophy. Surprisingly, half of the nominees for the prestigious award are first-timers who have been impressive this year.

These stars will be competing with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d’Or award this year which already is a great achievement for them. They are destined to become future footballing superstars and are expected to feature in the upcoming editions too.

Let’s take a look at the 15 players who have been nominated for the first time for Ballon d’Or 2021:

● Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain/Chelsea)

● Nicolò Barella (Italy/Inter Milan)

● Giorgio Chiellini (Italy/Juventus)

● Ruben Dias (Portugal/Manchester City)

● Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/Paris Saint-Germain)

● Bruno Fernandes (Portugal/Manchester United)

● Phil Foden (England/Manchester City)

● Erling Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund)

● Jorginho (Italy/Chelsea)

● Simon Kjaer (Denmark/AC Milan)

● Romelu Lukaku (Belgium/Chelsea)

● Lautaro Martinez (Argentina/Inter Milan)

● Gerard Moreno (Spain/Villarreal)

● Mason Mount (England/Chelsea)

● Pedri (Spain/Barcelona)

Image: AP