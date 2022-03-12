Ballon D’Or To Undergo Four Major Changes After Messi's Contentious Win; Details Inside

France Football's editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre confirmed in an interview with L'Equipe that there will be four new changes to the Ballon d’Or award ahead of the next awards. This decision comes after the award received a lot of criticism after Lionel Messi was awarded the title for a record-extending seventh time, this ahead of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who according to many pundits and close observes along with several fans were far better performers in that given period.

Here's what we know will change in the Ballon d’Or. First 'A change from judging by years to by seasons: decisions will now be based on performances between the traditional season of August and July, rather than calendar years, which used to combine two half-campaigns.' This now means the award period will fall in line with the European season and not year-wise.

Secondly, 'A change in who puts together the shortlists: Ballon d'Or ambassador Didier Drogba and the journalists who came closer to getting the last year's results right will be involved in choosing the shortlisted candidates, which runs to 30 for the main award and 20 for the young player and goalkeeper trophy.'

Thirdly a change has been made in the number of votes that will be casted, reducing the number to the primary 100 in Men's football and 50 in Women's football 'A change in the number of people able to vote: last year saw representatives from 170 countries take part in the process, but from now on only the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings – and the top 50 for women's football – will be able to vote.'

Ballon d’Or changes: Voters are being instructed to focus on the players' individual performances over collective achievements

And lastly on what was definitely the talking point last season after Lionel Messi's win, which is to focus on a player's individual records and performances rather than achievements which come from a collective team effort 'A slight tweak to the criteria: as it’s an individual award, voters are being instructed to focus on the players' individual performances over collective achievements, with fair play and setting a good example also counting towards the overall weighting.'

Meanwhile, the organizers of the Ballon d’Or 2022 have confirmed the dates for the ceremony. The most coveted individual ceremony award will be held in October 2022 and will be based on the 2021/22 season and not the calendar year 2022.