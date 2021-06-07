BAN Vs IND Dream11: Bangladesh Vs India Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Team India will take on neighbours Bangladesh in the joint FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 Round 2 qualifiers. The game will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Club in Doha, Qatar and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, June 7. With just hours left for the game, here's a look at the BAN vs IND Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

BAN vs IND preview

Both India and Bangladesh have failed to pick up a win in the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers which has ruled them out of contention for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, the match is of great importance considering the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and both teams will look to break their winless streak. India are a point ahead of Bangladesh having clinched three draws and suffered three defeats so far, with the latest coming against Qatar last week. Meanwhile, Bangladesh settled for a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan last time out and will hope to pull off a similar result on Monday. Both teams had played a 1-1 draw when they met earlier in the competition in India's home leg in Kolkata with Adil Khan scoring an 88th-minute equaliser for the hosts.

BAN vs IND injury and availability news

Bangladesh will be without the services of Sohel Rana and Manik Hossain Molla is likely to be the replacement in the XI. As for India, Rahul Bheke is suspended following his red card against Qatar, while Aniruddh Thapa returns to the fold after his bout of coronavirus. The likes of Brandon Fernandes and Lalengmawia could come into the team for the game on Monday.

BAN vs IND predicted XIs

Bangladesh: Anisur Rahman Zico, Rimon Hossain, Mohammad Emon, Riyadul Hosan, Topu Barman, Masuk Mia Jony, Jamal Bhuiyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sumon Reza, Jewel Rana, Mehedi Hasan Royal

Anisur Rahman Zico, Rimon Hossain, Mohammad Emon, Riyadul Hosan, Topu Barman, Masuk Mia Jony, Jamal Bhuiyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sumon Reza, Jewel Rana, Mehedi Hasan Royal India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

BAN vs IND Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhinghan, Rimon Hossain

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammad Ibrahim, Jamal Bhuiyan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Mehedi Hasan Royal

BAN vs IND Dream11 team: Captain and vice-captain top picks

India: Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Bipin Singh

Bangladesh: Mehedi Hasan Royal, Mohammad Ibrahim, Jamal Bhuiyan

BAN vs IND Dream11 prediction

We expect India to clinch a comfortable 2-0 win over Bangladesh in Doha on Monday.

Note: The above BAN vs IND Dream11 prediction, BAN vs IND Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAN vs IND Dream11 Team and BAN vs IND Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Indian Football Team Twitter)