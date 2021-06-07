Bangladesh Vs India Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

India will lock horns with neighbours Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Monday, June 7. The penultimate game for both teams in Group E game is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Bangladesh vs India team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Bangladesh vs India: World Cup qualifiers Group E game preview

India began their World Cup qualifiers journey with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively but again suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home in their fifth match. On Thursday, India suffered a 1-0 defeat against Qatar.

Igor Stimac's side are currently in fourth place in Group E with three points after six games. Although India don't stand a chance of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup qualifiers, they still have a lot to play for in the remaining two fixtures. If India can finish at least in the third position then they will qualify directly for the third round of the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are in fifth place in Group E, with two points from six games. Jamie Day's side were recently held to a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in the qualifiers on Thursday. It was just the second point for Bangladesh in the group after India held them to a 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium back in October 2019.

Bangladesh vs India team news and predicted line-up

Predicted line-up for Bangladesh: Anisur Rahman Zico, Rimon Hossain, Mohammad Emon, Riyadul Hosan, Topu Barman, Masuk Mia Jony, Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sumon Reza, Jewel Rana, Mehedi Hasan Royal.

Predicted line-up for India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Bangladesh vs India prediction

India will be looking to get their first win of the World Cup Qualifiers on Monday and they are tipped as favourites against Bangladesh. Our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the Blue Tigers.

Bangladesh vs India H2H record

India and Bangladesh have met 29 times so far in competitive fixtures with the Blue Tigers holding a clear advantage of 15 wins to Bangladesh's 2, while 14 matches have ended in a draw.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs India?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports 2/ Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/ Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla. The Bangladesh vs India live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Indian football, Jamal Bhuyan Instagram