Banned From World Cup, Here's Who A Sidelined Russia Is Officially Supporting In Qatar

As the Russian football team watches the football World Cup from the sidelines following FIFA's ban, the country has revealed its support for the Serbian national team. Russia, which shares a good relationship with Serbia, was banned by FIFA after Moscow decided to wage a war against neighbouring Ukraine, an ongoing conflict that began in February earlier this year.

Why were Russia banned from FIFA World Cup?

After carefully analysing Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA confirmed that the country would not be permitted to participate in any tournaments sanctioned by them. A joint statement from both FIFA and UEFA read,

"Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters."

Their statement reiterated their support for Ukraine by adding, "Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

After FIFA and UEFA released this statement, the Russian football team was not permitted to take part in their World Cup qualifying match against Poland. While Russia appealed this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it was turned down on March 18. As a result of FIFA's decision, Poland got a walkover. They then defeated Sweden to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022.