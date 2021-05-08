BAR Vs ATL Dream11: Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Prediction, Top Picks, Preview, Team News

Matchday 35 of the ongoing LaLiga season will see FC Barcelona welcome Atletico Madrid in their upcoming league match on Saturday. The Spanish Domestic league match will be played on Camp Nou with the kickoff scheduled for 4:15 PM (7:45 PM IST) Let's have a look at the BAR vs ATL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

🔥 M A T C H D A Y

⚽️ #BarçaAtleti

🏆 @LaLigaEN

⏰ 4:15pm CEST

🏟 Camp Nou

💪🔵🔴 𝑆𝑜𝑚-ℎ𝑖, Culers! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 8, 2021

BAR vs ATL match preview

FC Barcelona have become a force to reckon with this season with the Blaugrana outfit back to playing their best football since the start of the new year. Under Ronald Koeman, the Spanish giants have transformed themselves into a solid force as they find themselves slotted third on the league table with just two points dividing FC Barcelona and their opponents Atletico Madrid ahead of their clash.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, were expected to run away with the LaLiga title last the te start of the season but have suffered a major slump in form during the last few weeks. Their poor performances in the last few games saw their massive lead cut short to just two points bringing the LaLiga title race to a thrilling end.

BAR vs ATL Playing 11s

FC Barcelona - Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico Madrid - Jan Oblak, Jose Maria Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Yannick Carrasco, Kieran Trippier, Koke,Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Luis Suarez, Angel Correa.

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Lionel Messi or Thomas Lemar

Vice-Captain - Luis Suarez or Frenkie de Jong

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders – Gerard Pique, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sergino Dest, Stefan Savic

Midfielders – Thomas Lemar, Frenkie de Jong, Marcos Llorente, Jordi Alba

Strikers – Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez (VC)

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Prediction

Atletico Madrid registered a narrow 1-0 win over FC Barcelona during their previous head-to-head meeting in Laliga at the Wanda Metropolitano back in November 2020. While the table-toppers will be aiming to pull off a double over the Catalunya outfit and extend their lead at the top of the table, Ronald Koeman's men will be aiming to pocket three points and remain in the three-pronged LaLiga title race. Given the current form of both the teams, we expect FC Barcelona to eke out a narrow win and walk away with three crucial points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- FC Barcelona 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Note: The above BAR vs ATL Dream11 prediction, BAR vs ATL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs ATL Dream11 Team and BAR vs ATL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.