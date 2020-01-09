BAR Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Schedule And Other Details

Barcelona will play against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of Spanish Super Cup. The tournament is being hosted in Saudi Arabia. Let us look at BAR vs ATL Dream11 preview, schedule, predictions and other details of the match.

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia

Date: January 9, 2020 (January 10 IST)

Time: 12.30 am IST

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Match Preview

This is the first year of the changed format of the Spanish Super Cup. Under the new format, winners of LaLiga and Copa del Rey qualify for the Spanish Super Cup. Two teams are invited from the LaLiga to play in the tournament. It involves two semi-finals and a final round. Lionel Messi is the player to watch out for along with Luis Suarez and Antoinne Griezmann for Barcelona, while Saul Niguez and Jan Oblak are the top picks for Atletico Madrid.

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Teams

Barcelona: Neto (gk), Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak (gk), Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Kieran Trippier, Angel Correa, Hector Herrera, Koke, Saul Niguez, Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Captain: Lionel Messi

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Vice-captain: Koke

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Gerard Pique, Jose Gimenez, Jordi Alba, Kieran Trippier

Midfieldes: Sergio Busquets, Koke, Saul Niguez

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Predictions

Barcelona are the favourites to win the match against Atletico Madrid.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Picture credit - official Barcelona Twitter page.