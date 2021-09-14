BAR Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Playing XI And More

Barcelona and Bayern Munich will square off against each other in their Champions League group stage opener at the Camp Nou. Bayern Munich heading into this fixture on the back of a five-match winning streak that included a massive 12-0 win over SV Bremer and most recently beat RB Leipzig 4-1. Meanwhile, Barcelona have had a good start to their league campaign having won two and drawn one of their three La Liga matches and have had more time to prepare for this game, following the postponement of their clash against Sevilla due to late arrivals of South American contingents from national duty. Here is our BAR Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich team news and more.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich head to head

Bayern Munich have won five of their last six matches against Barcelona. The last time the two European giants met the game ended in an 8-2 victory for Bayern Munich.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich team news

For Bayern Munich, the french pair of Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso have been ruled out while Serge Gnabry who picked up a knock in their last game will be assessed ahead of the game. While Barcelona will be without the services of Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero leaving them with only Mphasis Depay and new signing Luuk de Jong for the central forward role.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Playing XI

Barcelona Predicted Playing XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong

Bayern Munich Predicted Predicted XI:

Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

BAR vs BAY Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Barcelona

Memphis Depay

Sergio Busquets

Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller

Robert Lewandowski

BAR vs BAY Dream11 Team

Manuel Neuer, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Sergio Busquets, Thomas Muller (VC), Leroy Sane, Memphis Depay, Robert Lewandowski (C)

BAR vs BAY Dream11 Prediction

Barcelona have had a good start to this season, but Bayern Munich stands the stronger team at the moment and go into this fixture as favourites. We predict a 3-1 win for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich.

Note: The above BAR Vs BAY Dream11 prediction, BAR Vs BAY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR Vs BAYDream11 team and BAR Vs BAY Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

