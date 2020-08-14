BAR Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Quarter-final Live

In what is arguably the most high-profile quarterfinal fixture of the season, Barcelona will lock horns with Bayern Munich this weekend in Lisbon as the two European superclubs eye a place in the semi-final. The Barcelona vs Bayern clash will be a knockout tie, in line with the revamped format of the competition. The winner of this round will face either Manchester City or Lyon in the semi-finals. PSG and RB Leipzig have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Quique Setien's side entered the quarter-finals after a thumping 4-2 aggregate win against Napoli in their Round of 16 meeting. As for Bayern Munich, they dominated Chelsea in both legs of the Round of 16. Both teams have won the Champions League five times each and are seeking their 6th European Cup.

The BAR vs BAY matchup will commence on Friday, August 14 (Saturday, August 15 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction, BAR vs BAY Dream11 top picks and BAR vs BAY Dream11 team.

BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction: BAR vs BAY Dream11 team

BAR vs BAY live: Prediction and preview

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached the quarter-finals stage of Champions League a total of 18 times, which is more than any other European side. The Blaugrana are in the quarter-final of Champions League for the 13th consecutive season. Bayern Munich and Barcelona will be facing each other in the Champions League for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Barcelona emerged victorious in their last Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. Barcelona have faced more defeats against the Bavarians (Losses 5, Wins 2, Draw 1) than any other side in the Champions League.

BAR vs BAY live: BAR vs BAY top picks

Robert Lewandowski (Captain) Lionel Messi (Vice-captain) Serge Gnabry Thomas Muller Frankie de Jong

BAR vs BAY live: Probable BAR vs BAY playing 11

Barcelona : Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Vidal, De Jong, Suarez, Messi

: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Vidal, De Jong, Suarez, Messi Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Thiago, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

BAR vs BAY live: BAR vs BAY Dream11 team news

BAR vs BAY Dream11 team: Barcelona team news

Your friendly squad list reminder of who's in Lisbon for the final phase of the @ChampionsLeague. #BarçaBayern pic.twitter.com/lS5C8zwWme — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 14, 2020

BAR vs BAY Dream11 team: Bayern Munich team news

BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction

Our BAR vs BAY Dream11 prediction is that Bayern Munich will win this game.

