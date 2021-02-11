BAR Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, FA Cup Match Preview

Chelsea are set to take on Barnsley as the Blues aim to replicate a similar performance from their previous meeting against the Championship side in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday. The match is set to be played at the Oakwell Stadium on February 11 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Friday, February 12) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BAR vs CHE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this FA Cup tie.

Barnsley walk into this FA Cup tie following an impressive run as the Tykes are undefeated in their last three outings. Valerien Ismael's men managed to register a narrow 1-0 win against fellow Championship outfit Norwich City and since then have played out two draws against Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest respectively. The hosts will be looking to continue building on the positive momentum but face a tough task in Chelsea who thrashed them by a heavy 6-0 margin in September as both teams clashed in the Carabao Cup

After the sacking of Frank Lampard, new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has taken over the reins at Stamford Bridge in fantastic fashion. The Blues of London are flying high under their new boss as they remain unbeaten under the German manager. Chelsea have recorded three back to back wins before entering this FA Cup tie. With the Premier League fixtures coming thick and fast, Thomas Tuchel is expected to rotate his squad and rest many of his first-team regulars. However, Chelsea boast of a strong squad with great quality as the Premier League outfit starts the match as a favourite.

BAR vs CHE Playing 11

Barnsley- Jack Walton, Michal Helik, Michael Sollbauer, Mads Andersen, Herbie Kane, Callum Brittain, Clark Oduor, Alex Mowatt, Cauley Woodrow, Dominik Frieser, Carlton Morris

Chelsea - Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Marcos Alonso, Billy Gilmour, N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham

BAR vs CHE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders- Cesar Azpilicueta, Michal Helik, Marcos Alonso, Mads Andersen

Midfielders- Alex Mowatt, Hakim Ziyech, Cauley Woodrow, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Strikers- Tammy Abraham, Carlton Morris

BAR vs CHE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- - Tammy Abraham or Cauley Woodrow

Vice-Captain- Carlton Morris or Hakim Ziyech

BAR vs CHE Match Prediction

The Blues look solid under the new manager as Chelsea have sorted out their defensive issues. They will most likely dominate the hosts throughout the majority of the game. The FA Cup Tie will also provide players like Tammy Abraham who has five goals, and three assists in the competition and Hakim Ziyech alongside N'Golo Kante to impress their new manager as Chelsea aim to book a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals

Prediction- Barnsley 1-3 Chelsea

Note: The above BAR vs CHE Dream11 prediction, BAR vs CHE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs CHE Dream11 Team and BAR vs CHE Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.