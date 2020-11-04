BAR Vs DYK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Dynamo Kyiv travel to the Camp Nou this week to face Barcelona with a severely depleted squad after several players tested positive for coronavirus. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 4 (Nov 5 in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our BAR vs DYK Dream11 prediction, BAR vs DYK Dream11 team and the probable BAR vs DYK playing 11.

BAR vs DYK live: BAR vs DYK Dream11 prediction and preview

Ronald Koeman's side have been in top form in the UCL but have failed to carry the same form into LaLiga where they are placed 12th after six games and have won only two of those matches. Barcelona are also on a four-match winless run in the league, which includes a defeat to Real Madrid.

The Catalans welcome first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen back into the squad but Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Ronald Araujo are out with injuries. Dynamo Kyiv are without a number of first-team stars due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game is expected to be played despite a coronavirus outbreak in the Dynamo Kyiv squad. Based on recent form, our BAR vs DYK match prediction is a comfortable Barcelona win.

BAR vs DYK live: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv have played each other 10 times in European competitions. Barcelona have won six, while Dynamo Kyiv have won three of their meetings (one draw). The last times the two sides, met the game ended in a 2-1 victory for Barcelona.

BAR vs DYK Dream11 prediction: Probable BAR vs DYK playing 11

Barcelona probable 11 - Neto; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Trincao, Messi, Pedri; Griezmann

Dynamo Kyiv probable 11 - Nescheret; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Popov, Shabanov; Andriyevskyi, Shepelyev; Tshyankov, Buyalskyi, de Pena; Supriaha

BAR vs DYK live: Top picks for BAR vs DYK Dream11 team

BAR vs DYK live: Barcelona top picks

Messi

Griezmann

BAR vs DYK live: Dynamo Kyiv top picks

Supriaha

Denys Popov

BAR vs DYK Dream11 prediction: BAR vs DYK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Neto

Defenders - Dest (VC), Pique, Popov, Alba

Midfielders - Pjanic, De Jong, Shepelyev, Tshyankov

Forwards - Messi (C), Pedri

Note: The above BAR vs DYK Dream11 prediction, BAR vs DYK Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs DYK Dream11 team and BAR vs DYK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Barcelona Twitter