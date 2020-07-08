BAR Vs ESL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Barcelona will host Espanyol on Matchday 35 of LaLiga 2019-20 at Camp Nou this week. Barcelona (73) are currently four points behind LaLiga table-toppers Real Madrid (77) and have four games to turn things around. Quique Setien's side will have to pick up three points this week and hope against all hope that Los Blancos drop points on Matchday 35. Real Madrid have not lost a single game since the restart and are currently riding a wave of momentum. Barcelona clinched a dominating 4-1 win against Villarreal in their last league clash after two back-to-back draws against Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid.

As for Espanyol, they are currently on the last spot of the LaLiga table with just 24 points to their name. They have picked up wins just five times in the entire season and are on the verge of getting relegated. Espanyol lost 1-0 in their last league clash against Leganes.

The BAR vs ESL match will commence on Wednesday, July 8, (Thursday, July 9 1:30 AM IST). Fans can play the BAR vs ESL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the BAR vs ESL Dream11 prediction, BAR vs ESL Dream11 top picks and BAR vs ESL Dream11 team.

BAR vs ESL Dream11 team

BAR vs ESL Dream11 top picks

Messi (Captain) Suarez (Vice-captain) Griezmann Wu Lei David Lopez Raul de Tomas

BAR vs ESL Dream11 prediction: Injury updates

Barcelona injury list

Ousmane Dembele Frenkie de Jong Samuel Umtiti Junior Firpo Jean-Clair Todibo

BAR vs ESL Dream11 prediction: BAR vs ESL Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Barcelona : Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Vidal, Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Vidal, Messi, Suarez, Griezmann Espanyol: Diego Lopez, J Lopez, Espinosa, Cabrera, Vila, Roca, David Lopez, Melendo, Darder, Embarba, Tomas

BAR vs ESL Dream11 prediction

Our BAR vs ESL Dream11 prediction is that Barcelona will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The BAR vs ESL Dream11 prediction, BAR vs ESL Dream11 top picks and BAR vs ESL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAR vs ESL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Barcelona Instagram)