BAR Vs GEF Dream11: Barcelona Vs Getafe Prediction, Team And Fantasy Top Picks

Title chasing-chasing Barcelona (BAR) will take on Getafe (GEF) in the final match of Gameweek 31 of the LaLiga 2020/21 season. The clash will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Friday, April 23, and will be played at the Camp Nou. Here's a look at the BAR vs GEF Dream11 team, prediction, and our match preview for the same.

BAR vs GEF Dream11 prediction and preview

After a year-long wait, Barcelona finally got their hands on silverware after they thumped Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to win the Copa Del Rey. Lionel Messi scored twice, while Antoine Griezzman and Frenkie De Jong also got on the scoresheet as Barcelona did the talking on the pitch, with a series of off-field issues surrounding the team this year. The Blaugrana could lift the double this season, and while that would do little to heal their continental wounds, it will signal a step in the right direction for the club. Barcelona are currently fourth in LaLiga standings, five points off leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid albeit with two games in hand.

ðŸ”¥ M A T C H D A Y!



âš½ï¸ #BarçaGetafe

ðŸ† @laLigaEN

â° 10pm CEST

ðŸŸ Camp Nou

ðŸ’ªðŸ”µðŸ”´ Vaaaamos Culers! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 22, 2021

Ronald Koeman's side will go top of the table if they win their remaining games and on current form, Barcelona remain the favourites to do so. Meanwhile, Getafe are 15th in the standings, only four points clear of 18th placed Huesca. Jose Bordalas's men have managed to hold both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to 0-0 draws in recent times, and will hope to do so against the Catalan giants as they look to steer further away from the relegation places. Getafe have registered only a solitary win in his last 13 games and will have their backs against the wall at Camp Nou, especially with Barcelona looking to close in on their title chances.

BAR vs GEF injury and availability news

Ansu Fati and Phillipe Coutinho are long-term absentees for Barcelona, while backup goalkeeper Neto and Martin Brathwaite is close to returning to full fitness. Rest assured, Ronald Koeman has a full side under his disposal and will be keen to rotate his side with a clash against Unai Emery's Villarreal also on the horizon. For Getafe, Allan Nyom is suspended, while Cucho Hernandez and Erick Cabaco continue to recover from their injuries. Alena is set to start against his parent club, while Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo is likely to be named on the bench.

BAR vs GEF predicted playing XIs

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Lenglet, Mingueza; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Lenglet, Mingueza; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann Getafe: Soria; Suarez, Djene, Timor, Olivera; Alena, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Unal, Mata

BAR vs GEF Dream11 Team

Goalkeepers: ter Stegen

Defenders: Alba, Djene, Olivera, Dest

Midfielders: Busquets, Alena, De Jong

Forwards: Messi, Griezzman, Mata

BAR vs GEF Top Picks: Best captain and vice-captain choices

Barcelona: Messi, Griezzman, De Jong

Getafe: Alena, Mata, Olivera

BAR vs GEF Dream11 prediction

Barcelona are favourites at home and we predict Lionel Messi & co. to clinch a comfortable 3-0 win on Thursday night.

Note: The above BAR vs GEF Dream11 prediction, BAR vs GEF match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs GEF Dream11 team and BAR vs GEF Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona Twitter)