BAR Vs GRD Dream11: FC Barcelona Vs Granada Prediction And Team News

Matchday 33 of the ongoing LaLiga campaign sees Spanish giants FC Barcelona square off against Granada in their upcoming league clash on Thursday. The Spanish domestic league match will be played at the Camp Nou on April 29 with the kick-off scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BAR vs GRD Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the match.

BAR vs GRD Match Preview

FC Barcelona seem to be a different force altogether under Ronald Koeman in recent times as the Catalunya outfit has lost just one game in 2021 which came against Real Madrid earlier in April. Heading into the match after recording a narrow 2-1 win over Villarreal, Barcelona find themselves slotted third on the league table. They have recorded 71 points so far this season and are currently level on points with second-ranked Real Madrid while having a game in hand. Trailing league leaders Atletico Madrid by just two points, FC Barcelona will look to move to the top of the table by recording their 23rd league win on Thursday.

Heading into the match following a 2-1 loss to Sevilla in their last outing, Granada will be aiming to get back to winning ways. The visitors stand a chance to cause a major upset and walk away with three points which will dent FC Barcelona's title hopes for the season. With less than 6 games left for each team in the Spanish league, Granada will be looking to pocket as many points as possible and will look to cement a spot for themselves in the top 10 of LaLiga.

BAR vs GRD Playing 11

FC Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Granada- Aaron Escandell, Quini, Dimitri Folquier, Nehuen Perez,German Sanchez, Maxime Gonalons, Yangel Herrera, Fede Vico, Kenedy, Darwin Machis, Luis Suarez

BAR vs GRD Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez

Vice-Captain- Darwin Machis or Antoine Griezmann

BAR vs GRD Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders –Dimitri Folquier, Jordi Alba, German Sanchez, Sergi Roberto

Midfielders –Darwin Machis, Frenkie de Jong, Fede Vico

Strikers –Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

BAR vs GRD Dream11 Prediction

The Blaugrana start the match as favourites and are expected to walk away with all three points by registering a comfortable win over the Nazaríes on Thursday.

Prediction - FC Barcelona 3-0 Granada

Note: The above BAR vs GRD Dream11 prediction, BAR vs GRD Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs GRD Dream11 Team and BAR vs GRD Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.