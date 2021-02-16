BAR Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UEFA Champions League Preview

The UEFA Champions League returns this week as Barcelona take on Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16 on Tuesday. The match is slated to be played at the Camp Nou on February 16 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Wednesday, February 17 ) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BAR vs PSG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this game.

BAR vs PSG live: BAR vs PSG Dream11 match preview

LaLiga giants Barcelona finished off the group stages of their Champions League campaign as the second-ranked team, ending below Juventus. Despite being on par with the Italian outfit on points, Ronald Koeman's men came second due to their lesser head to head record. The Catalunya giants walk into the match brimming with confidence as the Catalan side registered a massive 5-1 win against Alaves in their last competitive outing. The Blaugrana outfit has been in great form and will be hoping to continue building on the positive momentum by gaining an advantage with a win in the first leg on Tuesday.

Also Read Where To Watch Champions League Live In India? UCL Live Stream Info Ahead Of Round Of 16

French champions Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, see a new manager at the helm as they target European glory with PSG sacking Thomas Tuchel after the group stages. Tuchel, who helped the French outfit to the top of a difficult group consisting of teams like RB Leipzig and Manchester United, was sacked with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino taking over his position last month. Just like their opponents, Les Parisiens also walk into the match following a great run of form. PSG have won the last eight of their ten matches with one draw and one loss in their recent outings. Walking into the match following a narrow 2-1 win against OGC Nice, the French side will be looking to score a crucial away goal before the reverse fixture.

BAR vs PSG Playing 11

FC Barcelona - M. ter Stegen, Lenglet, De Jong, Mingueza, Alba, Busquets, Pjanic, Dembele, Pedri, Griezmann, Messi

Also Read Barcelona Boss Koeman Urges Referees To Protect Neymar, Ronaldo And Messi On The Field

Paris Saint-Germain - Navas, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Gueye, Paredes, Verratti, Kean, Icardi, Mbappe

BAR vs PSG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M. ter Stegen

Defenders- C. Lenglet, P. Kimpembe, J. Alba, Marquinhos

Midfielders- M. Verratti, F. de Jong, O. Dembele

Strikers- K. Mbappe, L. Messi, M. Icardi

Also Read Luis Suarez's Secret Atletico Clause Allows Him Free Exit On June 30: Report

BAR vs PSG Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- L. Messi or M. Icardi

Vice-Captain- K. Mbappe or O. Dembele

BAR vs PSG Match Prediction

Despite missing stars like Neymar and Angel Di Maria for this encounter, Paris Saint Germain still consist of a plethora of attacking options. We expect the visitors to find the back of the net in a thrilling encounter and predict the result of the first leg as a draw with both teams likely to cancel each other out.

Also Read Champions League Fixtures, Schedule And Live Stream Details For Round Of 16 First Leg

Prediction: Barcelona 1-1 PSG

Note: The above BAR vs PSG Dream11 prediction, BAR vs PSG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs PSG Dream11 Team and BAR vs PSG Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.