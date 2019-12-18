BAR Vs RM Dream11 El Clasico Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The El Clasico is finally upon us after much debate and rounds of postponement. With the Catalonian police issuing an assurance that the situation will be under control, Real Madrid are all set to travel to the Camp Nou to face off against league leaders Barcelona on Thursday, December 19 (12:30 AM IST kickoff). Here is our preview of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid game.

BAR vs RM preview

Barcelona and Real Madrid are level on points in the LaLiga table, with Barcelona edging Real Madrid on goal difference. A win for either side will mean that the other side will have to play catch-up in the next couple of weeks. Both sides have been doing reasonably well in Europe. Domestically, however, their form is a cause for concern.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona laboured to a draw in their last LaLiga outing. Real Madrid could only manage to draw against a resilient Valencia side, whereas Barcelona dropped points against Antoine Griezmann's former team, Real Sociedad. Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro missed the game against Valencia as the Brazilian was just one booking away from missing the El Clasico. Barcelona, on the other hand, had no such excuses as they fielded a full-strength side at the Reale Seguros Stadium last weekend.

BAR vs RM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders - Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Sergio Ramos

Midfielders - Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric, Frenkie de Jong, Toni Kroos (vice-captain)

Forwards - Lionel Messi (captain), Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann

BAR vs RM Dream11 Prediction

Despite fielding a full-strength side against Real Sociedad, Barcelona could only manage to draw last weekend. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will be high on confidence, based on their recent form. Our prediction for this game, therefore, is a 2-1 win for Real Madrid.

Please note, our predictions are made on our own analysis. These predictions do not guarantee positive results.