BAR Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All LaLiga Match Details

FC Barcelona will play against Real Sociedad in LaLiga on March 7, 2020. The match will be played at Camp Nou. Let us look at BAR vs RS Dream11 details. These include the BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction, BAR vs RS Dream11 team, BAR vs RS Dream11 top picks and so on.
Final number 1: #BarçaRealSociedadhttps://t.co/h2zChL7kxf— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 7, 2020
Venue: Camp Nou, Spain
Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020
Time: 11 PM IST
❝SETIEN SAYS❞ | The best quotes from @QSetien's pre-game press conference | #BarçaRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/4r6MbeTw7K— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 7, 2020
FC Barcelona would be looking to maintain a firm grip in LaLiga after their defeat against Real Madrid last week. The Catalans are currently placed second on the points table with 55 points, trailing one point behind Real Madrid. Real Sociedad are placed sixth on the points table. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are the top picks for Barcelona while Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak are the players to watch out for Real Sociedad ahead of the BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction.
BAR vs RS top picks - Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Piqué, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati.
BAR vs RS top picks - Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro; Joseba Zaldúa, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Zubeldía; Portu, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal; Alexander Isak.
Captain: Lionel Messi
Vice-captain: Antoine Griezmann
Here is the BAR vs RS Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -
Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Defenders: Jordi Alba, Joseba Zaldúa, Gerard Piqué, Aihen Muñoz
Midfielders: Portu, Martin Odegaard, Sergio Busquets
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Isak
FC Barcelona are the favourites to win the match against Real Sociedad as per our BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction.
