BAR Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All LaLiga Match Details

FC Barcelona will play against Real Sociedad in LaLiga on March 7, 2020. The match will be played at Camp Nou. Let us look at BAR vs RS Dream11 details. These include the BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction, BAR vs RS Dream11 team, BAR vs RS Dream11 top picks and so on.

BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction: BAR vs RS Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Camp Nou, Spain

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Time: 11 PM IST

BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction: BAR vs RS Dream11 match preview

FC Barcelona would be looking to maintain a firm grip in LaLiga after their defeat against Real Madrid last week. The Catalans are currently placed second on the points table with 55 points, trailing one point behind Real Madrid. Real Sociedad are placed sixth on the points table. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are the top picks for Barcelona while Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak are the players to watch out for Real Sociedad ahead of the BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction.

BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BAR vs RS top picks

BAR vs RS top picks - Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Piqué, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati.

BAR vs RS top picks - Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro; Joseba Zaldúa, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Muñoz; Zubeldía; Portu, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal; Alexander Isak.

BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction: BAR vs RS Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection for the BAR vs RS Dream11 team

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-captain: Antoine Griezmann

BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction: BAR vs RS Dream11 team

Here is the BAR vs RS Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Joseba Zaldúa, Gerard Piqué, Aihen Muñoz

Midfielders: Portu, Martin Odegaard, Sergio Busquets

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Isak

BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction: BAR vs RS Dream11 match prediction

FC Barcelona are the favourites to win the match against Real Sociedad as per our BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction.

Note: The BAR vs RS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the BAR vs RS Dream11 team/BAR vs RS Dream11 top picks does not guarantee any positive results in your games.

