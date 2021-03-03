BAR Vs SEV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Copa Del Rey Match Preview

Barcelona will be hoping to pull off an astonishing comeback as they host Sevilla in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday. The CDR clash is set to be played at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, March 3 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BAR vs SEV Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this fixture.

BAR vs SEV live: BAR vs SEV Dream11 match preview

FC Barcelona have a mammoth task at hand as they aim to make a massive comeback in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. The Blaugrana outfit suffered a 2-0 loss to Sevilla in the first leg of the semi-final but will take confidence from their recent outings as Messi & co. registered a 2-0 win over Sevilla in their previous outing.

After a commanding 2-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, Sevilla managed to continue their positive run and went on to record wins over SD Huesca and Osasuna in LaLiga. However, they faltered against the Catalunya giants in their last competitive outing and will be aiming to right the wrongs on Wednesday.

BAR vs SEV Playing 11

FC Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergino Dest, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Oscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

Sevilla- Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Rekik, Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic, Suso, Oliver Torres, Youssef En-Nesyri

BAR vs SEV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders- Jules Kounde, Gerard Pique, Rekik, Jordi Alba

Midfielders- Frenkie de Jong, Suso, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic

Strikers- Youssef En-Nesyri, Lionel Messi

BAR vs SEV Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Lionel Messi or Ivan Rakitic

Vice-Captain- Youssef En-Nesyri or Ousmane Dembele

BAR vs SEV Match Prediction

FC Sevilla have still not conceded a single goal in the Copa del Rey this season and will be hoping to keep their record intact, but face a tough challenge against an in-form FC Barcelona. Julen Lopetegui will be hoping to watch his team replicate a similar result for the first leg as they aim to book a slot for themselves in the final of the Copa del Rey with a win.

Prediction- Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla

Note: The above BAR vs SEV Dream11 prediction, BAR vs SEV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs SEV Dream11 Team and BAR vs SEV Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.