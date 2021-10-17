BAR Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, And More

Barcelona will host Valencia at Camp Nou as the La Liga returns after the international break. For Ronald Koeman, this will be a litmus test as he is under pressure to perform given the club's dismal start to the season and two back-to-back losses coming into this game.

As for Valencia, they too have struggled but have come strong in their last two fixtures, drawing both the games. Pepe Bordalas’ men will, however, will need to vary the threat Barcelona can posses. Here is our Dream11 Prediction for the fixture.

Barcelona vs Valencia H2H

In the last ten clashes between the two teams, Barcelona has won five, while Valencia has won two. The remaining three games ending in a stalemate. During the two games, last season Barcelona won their first clash 3-2 at Mestalla, while the reverse fixture at Camp Nou ended in a 2-2 draw.

Barcelona vs Valencia Team News

Barcelona will be without as many as four first-team players with Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele ruled out of the fixture. The one good news for them is Sergio Aguero is back in training, but it is not sure if the player will see any playing minutes in this fixture.



For Valencia, Cristiano Piccini is out injured, while Omar Alderete will be out of action as he faces a suspension.

BAR vs VAL Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI - Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Memphis Depay, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati

Valencia Predicted XI - Jasper Cillessen, Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Toni Lato, Dimitri Foulquier, Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Yunus Musah, Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler

BAR vs VAL Dream 11 fantasy team picks

Barcelona

Gavi

Ansu Fati

Valencia

Hugo Duro

Carlos Soler

BAR vs VAL Dream11 Team

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Gavi,

Memphis Depay, Carlos Soler, Ansu Fati

BAR vs VAL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have seen a see-saw season and find themselves in the eighth and ninth positions respectively. Ronald Koeman's job is under scrutiny and the boss will look to quickly find answers and get the team back on winning ways. Given the nature of the clash, we expect a closely fought contest but home advantage to Barcelona.

Image: AP